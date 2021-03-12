CLAAS TEMIS 630 X (Type T05) Tractor Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.37 GEARBOX CASINGS B13.25 - B13.29 - B13.35
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.38 Gearbox casings Fig. 1 Exploded view
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.39 Gearbox casings Input housing covers Removal - Remove the top cover (2) after removing the att...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.40 Gearbox casings Fig. 2 Fig. 3 Fig. 4 Lower cover installation - Clean the mating surfaces on t...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.41 Gearbox casings Fig. 5 Fig. 2 Fig. 6 Fig. 7  Extractthecap (34) and the needle rollerbearing ...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.42 Gearbox casings Fig. 11 Fig. 9 Fig. 8 Lever adjustment - Position the lever on the pin so that...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.43 SELECTER RAILS AND FORKS B13.25 - B13.29 - B13.35
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.44 Selecter rails and forks Fig. 1 Introduction Gearbox B13.25 controls (Fig. 1) The gear and ran...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.45 Selecter rails and forks Gearbox B13.29 controls (Fig. 2) The gear and range controls are mech...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.46 Selecter rails and forks Gearbox B13.35 controls Key (1) Fork shaft (2) Fork (3) Set and locki...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.47 Selecter rails and forks Fig. 2 Gearbox B13.35 (Fig. 3) The gear and road/field range controls...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.48 Selecter rails and forks Exploded view Fig. 4 Specific to gearbox B13.25
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.49 Selecter rails and forks Preliminary steps - Removetheinputhousing. - Disconnect the rear axle...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.50 Selecter rails and forks Fig. 9 Installation - Lubricate the selecter rails with oil. - Replac...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.51 Selecter rails and forks B13.29 and B13.35 gearboxes Removal/installation of the selecter rail...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.52 Selecter rails and forks Fig. 10a Fig. 11a Fig. 12a B13.25 gearbox Removal/installation of the...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.53 Selecter rails and forks Fig. 13 Fig. 14 Fig. 15 B13.25 gearbox Removal/installation of the se...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.54 Selecter rails and forks Adjustment - Positiontheslowrangeslidinggear(BL)inthe'Road/ field' po...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.55 Selecter rails and forks B13.25 - B13.29 input housings Note: The description of the reverser ...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.56 Selecter rails and forks Forkadjustment - Positionthefork(1)andtheslidinggearintheneutral (cen...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.57 Selecter rails and forks Removal (Fig. 19): - Disconnectthecontrolcable(47)fromthelever(29). -...
MR 328 - 04.2000 - EN B2.58 Selecter rails and forks Control lever adjustment (B13.25 and B13.29) The procedure is identic...
×