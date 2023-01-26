Successfully reported this slideshow.
KONA Hub Master Planning Report.ppt

Jan. 26, 2023
Engineering

architecture and structure for logistics and storage buildings

architecture and structure for logistics and storage buildings

Engineering
KONA Hub Master Planning Report.ppt

  1. 1. Kona Logistic Hub Master Planning Report . Aug 2006
  2. 2. CONTENTS 1. SITE CONTEXT AND ANALYSIS 2. PRECEDENT STUDIES • Jurong Port Logistic Hub, Singapore • Aiport Logistic Park, Singapore • Memlo Worldwide Logistic Hub, Singapore 3. PROJECT POSITIONING 4. THE MASTERPLAN • Master Planning VISION AND STRATEGY • Master Planning CONCEPT • master Planning Design: Traffic Scheme Building Size / Floor Areas Security Phasing 5.CONCLUSION
  3. 3. 1. Site Context / Analysis
  4. 4. 2. Precedent Studies
  5. 5. Jurong Port Logistic Hub, Singapore Site Area (sqm): 4.3 ha Client: Jurong Port Pte Ltd Services: Master Planning, Detailed Infrastructure Engineering Design, Detailed Structural Design, Architectural Design, Quality Assurance, Project & Construction Management Date of completion: 2000 Project Value: S$73 mil Location: Jurong Port Total Built-up area (sqm): 118,000 Description: The hub is a multi-storey drive-up warehouse, which allows 45-foot containers to be trucked to every level. Jurong Logistic Hub offers flexible floor space. Modular floor layouts offer flexible space as the warehouse can be partitioned into various sizes, from a minimum of 1,500 sqm and increasing by lots of 750 sqm to suit the space requirements. Full facilities including a food court, ample carparks on ground level and container trailer parks on the roof-top provide max convenience. An integrated 24- hour security system with closed circuit television, guard patrols, check points and a fire protection alarm system ensure good’s safety. Building Description: Specifications: General Description: 8 (roof-top packing for trailers on 9th floor), Building use: for warehousing & offices use Others : Total Rentable GFA : Warehouse 118,000 sqm Office 6,200 sqm Clear Ceiling Ht : 1st storey 10.8 m 2nd to 8th 6.2 m Floor loading : 22.5 kPa to 40 kPa Electrical supply : Low tension 230 volts single phase 400 volts 3 phase at 50 Hz Lift : 6 passenger/4 cargo lifts
  6. 6. Airport Logistics Park ALPS, Singapore Site Area (sqm): 26 ha Client: JTC Corporation Services: Design and detailed engineering for infrastructure and supporting facilities, conceptual master planning, quantity surveying, technical assistance in tender evaluation and environmental impact assessment and design of landscaping Date of completion: 2000 Location: Changi (Eastern Part) Access: Located next to the Singapore Changi Airfreight Centre, as well as the Changi Business Park. Proximity to major expressways and town centre. Description: Airport Logistics Park of Singapore (ALPS) strategically located next to the Singapore Changi Airport and within the airport Free Trade Zone (FTZ). Landuse (sqm): 100% - Logistic use Landuse Zoning: Zoning – Light industry Plot ratio - 1.0/ 1.4/ 2.0/ 2.5 Size of plot – 7,500 sqm to 110,600 sqm Land area to let – 22 ha Buildings: Ready-built space – 2-storey, ramp-up building of about 20,000 sqm offers 14 units of warehouse space with ancillary office about 1,500 sqm each. General Description: Due to its strategic location within the airport free trade zone where customs formalities are minimal, major third party logistics players can undertake rapid, value-adding replenishment and fulfillment activities for the entire region with greater efficiency as time and manpower relating to transportation and documentation is reduced. ALPS is almost fully occupied with a tenant list that reads like a who’s who in logistics.
  7. 7. Menlo Worldwide Regional Logistic Hub, Singapore Client: Menlo Worldwide Services: Design Consultancy (Architectural, C&S, M&E) Date of completion: 2002 Project Value: S$14 mil Location: Airport Logistics Park, Eastern part of Singapore Total Built-up area (sqm): 12,180 sqm Description: 5 Storey Logistic Warehousing and Offices including Airfreight Terminal Warehouse services.
  8. 8. N o Project Name Client Name Project Information Floor Loading s Floor to Floor Height (m) Total GFA (m2) Total Constructio n Cost (S$) Remark 1 FREIGHT LINKS E-LOGISTICS CENTRE at Tuas Avenue 10 Freight Links Express Pte Ltd 7 storey Warehouse /Factory 90 kN/m2 25 kN/m2 20 kN/m2 30m 6m 6m 13,250 37,600,000 ASRS system and conventional storage for general cargo 2 FREIGHT LINKS EXPRESS Logisticentre at Penjuru Road Freight Links Express Pte Ltd 4 storey Warehouse 90 kN/m2 25 kN/m2 20 kN/m2 30m 8m 8m 22,600 33,760,000 ASRS system and conventional storage for general cargo 3 FREIGHT LINKS EXPRESS DISTRICENTRE at Changi South Industrial Park Freight Links Express Pte Ltd 4/7 storey Warehouse 90 kN/m2 25 kN/m2 20 kN/m2 30m 8m 8m 23,300 32,000,000 ASRS system and conventional storage for general cargo 4 FREIGHT LINKS EXPRESS DISTRIPARK Phase 1 at Toh Guan Road Freight Links Express Pte Ltd 4 storey Warehouse 25 kN/m2 20 kN/m2 8m 8m 20,000 20,000,000 Conventional storage for general cargo 5 FREIGHT LINKS EXPRESS DISTRIPARK Phase 2 at Toh Guan Road Freight Links Express Pte Ltd 4 storey Warehouse 25 kN/m2 20 kN/m2 8m 8m 10,000 8,800,000 Conventional storage for general cargo 6 JURONG Logistic Hub at Jurong Port Road JTC Corporation 9 storey Warehouse 26 kN/m2 25 kN/m2 20 kN/m2 8m 8m 8m 118,000 198,000,000 Conventional storage for general cargo 7 5-Storey Logistic Hub at Aerogistics Promenade for Emery, Singapore Boustead, Emery Worldwide 5 storey Warehouse 25 kN/m2 20 kN/m2 6m 6m 30,000 30,000,000 Conventional storage for general cargo RECENT WAREHOUSE BUILDING PROJECTS BY JURONG
  9. 9. N o Project Name (CHINA) Client Name Project Information Floor Loadings Floor to Floor Height (m) Total GFA (m2) Total Construction Cost (S$) Remark 1 YUM! Restaurant Food Distribution Center in Beijing Beijing Ascendas-BETIDC Development Co Ltd 1storey Warehouse 40- 60KN/m2 9.2m 5,700 4,550,000 Food Storage for KFC having cold room 2 Logistic Centre of Golden Eagle International Forwarding Co Ltd in Beijing Beijing Ascendas-BETIDC Development Co Ltd 1storey Warehouse 50KN/m2 10m 10,000 4,760,000 Logistic Center 3 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions New Plant in Shanghai Shanghai Zhu Mao Development Co Ltd 1storey Warehouse with 730 sqm 15KN/m2 6.9m 10,338 6,210,000 Temperature and Humidity Control. Including refrigeratory and dangerous storage 4 Italsofa New Plant in Shanghai Italsofa 1storey Warehouse with 7,953 sqm 15KN/m2 7m 48,000 27,700,000 Temperature and Humidity Control. 5 National Semiconductor New Plant in Suzhou Industrial Park National Semiconductor 1storey Warehouse with 1,540 sqm 12KN/m2 8m 51,800 37,300,000 Conventional storage for general cargo 6 Delphi Delco New Plant in Suzhou Industrial Park Delphi Delco 1storey Warehouse with 2,600 sqm 20KN/m2 6m 23,000 23,400,000 Conventional storage for general cargo 7 SCI New Plant in Suzhou Kunshan SCI 1storey Warehouse with 5,400 sqm 10KN/m2 10.6m 36,000 17,800,000 Conventional storage for general cargo 8 Makino New Plant in Suzhou Kunshan Makino 1storey Warehouse with 1224 sqm 20KN/m2 8.1m 14,932 11,600,000 Conventional storage for general cargo 9 Jurong Hi-tech New Plant in Suzhou Industrial Park Jurong Hi-tech 1storey Warehouse with 2,650 sqm 20KN/m2 7.8m 19,611 8,280,000 Conventional storage for general cargo 1 0 Suzhou Draka Cable New Plant in Suzhou Xiangcheng District Suzhou Draka Cable 1storey Warehouse with 400 sqm 20KN/m2 10m 26,000 6,210,000 Conventional storage for general cargo 1 1 MTU Engineering New Plant in Suzhou Industrial Park Suzhou No. 2 Construction Co Ltd 1storey Warehouse with 553 sqm 15KN/m2 3.84m 3.1m 7,700 4,970,000 Conventional storage for general cargo
  10. 10. 3. Project Positioning
  11. 11. Project Positioning Kona Logistics Hub to be positioned as: The 1st Dominant World Class Integrated Warehousing Logistic Hub in Kolkata with •􀀹 Professionally managed high end warehousing infrastructure •􀀹 Distribution centre for major industry sectors •􀀹 Introduction showroom cum warehousing concept •􀀹 Close proximity to city •􀀹 Opportunities for scalability
  12. 12. 4. Master Planning
  13. 13. Success Factors Site Specific Factors 􀀹 Adequate entry and exit facilities ~ Congestion free area 􀀹 Adequate security provisions ~ Gated complex “Day-to-day” smooth operations handled by Single-Operator Terminal 􀀹 Market Related Factors 􀀹 Entry of multi-nationals companies ~ with demand of high quality warehousing space 􀀹 Establishment of large industries ~ contribution to warehousing demand Master Planning Vision & Strategy To developed Kona Logistic Hub as a World Class Integrated Warehousing Logistic Hub in Kolkata •􀀹 Professionally managed warehousing •􀀹 Distribution centre •􀀹 Showroom cum warehousing •􀀹 Close proximity to city •􀀹 Opportunities for scalability
  14. 14. Master Planning Concept Kona Logistics Hub to be developed as a concept of presenting itself as a SHOWROOM of World Class Warehousing in Howrah and along Kona Expressway. •Kona Logistic Hub as a Brand Name - with customers in/out of Howrah
  15. 15. DESIGN INTENT & SITE
  16. 16. Overlay of Grids within Site Boundary
  17. 17. CONSIDERATION Image of Kona Logistic Hub in Howrah
  18. 18. 4 4 4 4 4 6 6 6 6 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 Truck Parking with 462 lots
  19. 19. Traffic Scheme Building Size / Floor Areas Security Phasing
  20. 20. Traffic Scheme Building Size / Floor Areas Security Phasing
  21. 21. Building Footprint: 2300 sqm 102 41 24 96 Plot Size: 4200 sqm
  22. 22. GFA per floor: 2300 sqm No fo Floors: 7 Total GFA: 16,100 sqm Goods Lifts: 5 (1 per 2700 sqm of total GFA) Dock Leveler: 5 (1 per 2700 sqmof total GFA) Loading Bays (Truck): 14 (1 per 1000 sqm) Column Grid: 8m Floor to Floor height: 4.5m Loading: 20 t0 25 KN/sqm 24 m
  23. 23. Traffic Scheme Building Size / Floor Areas Security Phasing
  24. 24. 2 x Entry / 2 x Exit 1 x Entry / 2 x Exit (1x Emergency Entry) Kona Logistic Hub Secured Complex Fenced Boundary Gated Entries Guard Post Single-Operator Terminal (1x Emergency Entry)
  25. 25. Traffic Scheme Building Size / Floor Areas Security Phasing
  26. 26. Phase 1 Yr1 Yr2 Yr3 Phase 2 Yr1 Yr2 Yr3 Sub Total Multi- storeys warehouse 41,400 (5x4 storeys) 55,200 (4x6 storeys) 32,200 (2x7 storeys) 48,300 (3x7 storeys) 48,300 (3x7 storeys) 32,200 (2x7 storeys) 257600 Office/ Amenities 10,000 4000 1000 5400 - - 20,400 Phase 1: 143,800 sqm Phase 2: 134,200 sqm Total GFA: 278,000 sqm
  27. 27. Phase 2
  28. 28. 3rd Year 2nd Year Phase 2 Phase 1 and 2, combined 1st Year Initial Development • Main Traffic Roads • 4 Storeys Warehouse • Admin/Office Building • Green Internal Park • Truck Parking Bays 1st Year
  29. 29. Alternative Phasing – Land lease to Others by Unitech
  30. 30. Thank You

