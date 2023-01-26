KONA Hub Master Planning Report.ppt

5.
Jurong Port Logistic Hub, Singapore Site Area (sqm): 4.3 ha
Client: Jurong Port Pte Ltd
Services: Master Planning, Detailed Infrastructure Engineering
Design, Detailed Structural Design, Architectural Design, Quality
Assurance, Project & Construction Management
Date of completion: 2000
Project Value: S$73 mil
Location: Jurong Port
Total Built-up area (sqm): 118,000
Description:
The hub is a multi-storey drive-up warehouse, which allows 45-foot
containers to be trucked to every level.
Jurong Logistic Hub offers flexible floor space. Modular floor layouts
offer flexible space as the warehouse can be partitioned into various
sizes, from a minimum of 1,500 sqm and increasing by lots of 750
sqm to suit the space requirements.
Full facilities including a food court, ample carparks on ground level
and container trailer parks on the roof-top provide max convenience.
An integrated 24- hour security system with closed circuit television,
guard patrols, check points and a fire protection alarm system
ensure good’s safety.
Building Description:
Specifications:
General Description: 8 (roof-top packing for trailers
on 9th floor),
Building use: for warehousing & offices use
Others :
Total Rentable GFA : Warehouse 118,000 sqm
Office 6,200 sqm
Clear Ceiling Ht : 1st storey 10.8 m
2nd to 8th 6.2 m
Floor loading : 22.5 kPa to 40 kPa
Electrical supply : Low tension 230 volts single phase 400 volts 3
phase at 50 Hz
Lift : 6 passenger/4 cargo lifts
Airport Logistics Park ALPS,
Singapore
Site Area (sqm): 26 ha
Client: JTC Corporation
Services: Design and detailed engineering for infrastructure and supporting
facilities, conceptual master planning, quantity surveying, technical assistance in
tender evaluation and environmental impact assessment and design of
landscaping
Date of completion: 2000
Location: Changi (Eastern Part)
Access:
Located next to the Singapore Changi Airfreight Centre, as well as the Changi
Business Park. Proximity to major expressways and town centre.
Description:
Airport Logistics Park of Singapore (ALPS) strategically located next to the
Singapore Changi Airport and within the airport Free Trade Zone (FTZ).
Landuse (sqm):
100% - Logistic use
Landuse Zoning:
Zoning – Light industry
Plot ratio - 1.0/ 1.4/ 2.0/ 2.5
Size of plot – 7,500 sqm to 110,600 sqm
Land area to let – 22 ha
Buildings:
Ready-built space – 2-storey, ramp-up building of about 20,000 sqm offers 14
units of warehouse space with ancillary office about 1,500 sqm each.
General Description:
Due to its strategic location within the airport free trade zone where customs
formalities are minimal, major third party logistics players can undertake rapid,
value-adding replenishment and fulfillment activities for the entire region with
greater efficiency as time and manpower relating to transportation and
documentation is reduced. ALPS is almost fully occupied with a tenant list that
reads like a who’s who in logistics.
Menlo Worldwide Regional Logistic Hub, Singapore
Client: Menlo Worldwide
Services: Design Consultancy (Architectural, C&S, M&E)
Date of completion: 2002
Project Value: S$14 mil
Location: Airport Logistics Park, Eastern part of Singapore
Total Built-up area (sqm): 12,180 sqm
Description: 5 Storey Logistic Warehousing and Offices including Airfreight Terminal
Warehouse services.
N
o
Project Name Client Name
Project
Information
Floor
Loading
s
Floor to
Floor Height
(m)
Total
GFA
(m2)
Total
Constructio
n Cost (S$)
Remark
1 FREIGHT LINKS E-LOGISTICS
CENTRE at Tuas Avenue 10
Freight Links Express Pte
Ltd
7 storey
Warehouse
/Factory
90 kN/m2
25 kN/m2
20 kN/m2
30m
6m
6m
13,250 37,600,000
ASRS system and
conventional storage for
general cargo
2 FREIGHT LINKS EXPRESS
Logisticentre at Penjuru Road
Freight Links Express Pte
Ltd
4 storey
Warehouse
90 kN/m2
25 kN/m2
20 kN/m2
30m
8m
8m
22,600 33,760,000
ASRS system and
conventional storage for
general cargo
3 FREIGHT LINKS EXPRESS
DISTRICENTRE at Changi
South Industrial Park
Freight Links Express Pte
Ltd
4/7 storey
Warehouse
90 kN/m2
25 kN/m2
20 kN/m2
30m
8m
8m
23,300 32,000,000
ASRS system and
conventional storage for
general cargo
4 FREIGHT LINKS EXPRESS
DISTRIPARK Phase 1 at Toh
Guan Road
Freight Links Express Pte
Ltd
4 storey
Warehouse
25 kN/m2
20 kN/m2
8m
8m 20,000 20,000,000
Conventional storage
for general cargo
5 FREIGHT LINKS EXPRESS
DISTRIPARK Phase 2 at Toh
Guan Road
Freight Links Express Pte
Ltd
4 storey
Warehouse
25 kN/m2
20 kN/m2
8m
8m 10,000 8,800,000
Conventional storage
for general cargo
6 JURONG Logistic Hub at Jurong
Port Road
JTC Corporation 9 storey
Warehouse
26 kN/m2
25 kN/m2
20 kN/m2
8m
8m
8m
118,000 198,000,000
Conventional storage
for general cargo
7 5-Storey Logistic Hub at
Aerogistics Promenade for
Emery, Singapore
Boustead, Emery
Worldwide
5 storey
Warehouse
25 kN/m2
20 kN/m2
6m
6m 30,000 30,000,000
Conventional storage
for general cargo
RECENT WAREHOUSE BUILDING PROJECTS BY JURONG
N
o
Project Name
(CHINA)
Client Name
Project
Information
Floor
Loadings
Floor to Floor
Height (m)
Total
GFA (m2)
Total
Construction
Cost (S$)
Remark
1 YUM! Restaurant Food Distribution
Center in Beijing
Beijing Ascendas-BETIDC
Development Co Ltd
1storey
Warehouse
40-
60KN/m2
9.2m
5,700 4,550,000
Food Storage for KFC
having cold room
2 Logistic Centre of Golden Eagle
International Forwarding Co Ltd in
Beijing
Beijing Ascendas-BETIDC
Development Co Ltd
1storey
Warehouse
50KN/m2 10m
10,000 4,760,000
Logistic Center
3 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions New
Plant in Shanghai
Shanghai Zhu Mao
Development Co Ltd
1storey
Warehouse with
730 sqm
15KN/m2 6.9m
10,338 6,210,000
Temperature and Humidity
Control. Including
refrigeratory and
dangerous storage
4 Italsofa New Plant in Shanghai Italsofa 1storey
Warehouse with
7,953 sqm
15KN/m2 7m
48,000 27,700,000
Temperature and Humidity
Control.
5 National Semiconductor New Plant in
Suzhou Industrial Park
National Semiconductor 1storey
Warehouse with
1,540 sqm
12KN/m2 8m
51,800 37,300,000
Conventional storage for
general cargo
6 Delphi Delco New Plant in Suzhou
Industrial Park
Delphi Delco 1storey
Warehouse with
2,600 sqm
20KN/m2 6m
23,000 23,400,000
Conventional storage for
general cargo
7 SCI New Plant in Suzhou Kunshan SCI 1storey
Warehouse with
5,400 sqm
10KN/m2 10.6m
36,000 17,800,000
Conventional storage for
general cargo
8 Makino New Plant in Suzhou
Kunshan
Makino 1storey
Warehouse with
1224 sqm
20KN/m2 8.1m
14,932 11,600,000
Conventional storage for
general cargo
9 Jurong Hi-tech New Plant in Suzhou
Industrial Park
Jurong Hi-tech 1storey
Warehouse with
2,650 sqm
20KN/m2 7.8m
19,611 8,280,000
Conventional storage for
general cargo
1
0
Suzhou Draka Cable New Plant in
Suzhou Xiangcheng District
Suzhou Draka Cable 1storey
Warehouse with
400 sqm
20KN/m2 10m
26,000 6,210,000
Conventional storage for
general cargo
1
1
MTU Engineering New Plant in
Suzhou Industrial Park
Suzhou No. 2 Construction
Co Ltd
1storey
Warehouse with
553 sqm
15KN/m2 3.84m
3.1m 7,700 4,970,000
Conventional storage for
general cargo
Project Positioning
Kona Logistics Hub to be positioned as:
The 1st Dominant World Class Integrated
Warehousing Logistic Hub in Kolkata
with
• Professionally managed high end warehousing infrastructure
• Distribution centre for major industry sectors
• Introduction showroom cum warehousing concept
• Close proximity to city
• Opportunities for scalability
Success Factors
Site Specific Factors
Adequate entry and exit facilities ~ Congestion free area
Adequate security provisions ~ Gated complex
“Day-to-day” smooth operations handled by Single-Operator Terminal
Market Related Factors
Entry of multi-nationals companies ~ with demand of high quality
warehousing space
Establishment of large industries ~ contribution to warehousing demand
Master Planning Vision & Strategy
To developed Kona Logistic Hub as a World Class Integrated Warehousing
Logistic Hub in Kolkata
• Professionally managed warehousing
• Distribution centre
• Showroom cum warehousing
• Close proximity to city
• Opportunities for scalability
Master Planning Concept
Kona Logistics Hub to be developed as a concept of presenting itself as a
SHOWROOM of World Class Warehousing in Howrah and along Kona Expressway.
•Kona Logistic Hub as a Brand Name - with customers in/out of Howrah
GFA per floor: 2300 sqm
No fo Floors: 7
Total GFA: 16,100 sqm
Goods Lifts: 5 (1 per 2700 sqm of total GFA)
Dock Leveler: 5 (1 per 2700 sqmof total GFA)
Loading Bays (Truck): 14 (1 per 1000 sqm)
Column Grid: 8m
Floor to Floor height: 4.5m
Loading: 20 t0 25 KN/sqm
24 m
Traffic Scheme
Building Size / Floor Areas
Security
Phasing
24.
2 x Entry / 2 x Exit
1 x Entry / 2 x Exit (1x Emergency Entry)
Kona Logistic Hub
Secured Complex
Fenced Boundary
Gated Entries
Guard Post
Single-Operator Terminal
(1x Emergency Entry)
Traffic Scheme
Building Size / Floor Areas
Security
Phasing
3rd Year
2nd Year
Phase 2
Phase 1 and 2, combined
1st Year
Initial Development
• Main Traffic Roads
• 4 Storeys Warehouse
• Admin/Office Building
• Green Internal Park
• Truck Parking Bays
1st Year
Alternative Phasing
– Land lease to Others
by Unitech