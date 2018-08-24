Synnopsis :

New York Times bestselling author Nalini Singh returns to her world of dark passion and immortal power-and to one of the most seductive and impenetrable heroes ever to stalk the Guild Hunter landscape.



Author : Nalini Singh

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Nalini Singh ( 10? )

Link Download : https://cahyonokuy.blogspot.co.uk/?book= 1452655715

