ATMOSFER Awal evolusi atmosfer lapisan-lapisan atmosfer Cuaca dan iklim Unsur-unsur Iklim dan Cuaca Komposisi gas pembentu...
Awal evolusi atmosfer Menurut ahli geologi, pada mulanya atmosfer bumi mengandum CO2(karbon dioksida) berkadar tinggi, mak...
Komposisi gas pembentuk atmosfer Gas Simbol Volume (%) Nitrogen Oksigen Argon Karbondioksida Neon Methan Helium Hidrogen X...
Komposisi dan lapisan-lapisan atmosferHOME
Pengertian Cuaca dan Iklim Cuaca dan iklim sama-sama merupakan gambaran keadaan udara atau atmosfer. Meskipun sama-sama me...
Unsur Iklim dan Cuaca : meliputi suhu udara, kelembapan udara, tekanan udara, angin, awan, dan curah hujan. Unsur-unsur Ik...
Macam iklim IKLIM MATAHARI Iklim matahari adalah iklim yang didasarkan pada gerak semu harian matahari dan garis lintang. ...
IKLIM FISIS Iklim fisis adalah pembagian daerah iklim menurut kenyataan sesungguhnya sebagai pengaruh dari factor- faktor ...
IKLIM KOPPEN Pembagian iklim Koppen didasarkan pada suhu udara dan curah hujan. • Iklim A = iklim hujan tropis • Iklim B =...
Iklim Scmidt-Fergusson Pembagian iklim • berdasarkan sifat basah dan keringnya bulan (curah hujan). Dalam pembagian iklim ...
IKLIM JUNGHUHN Pembagian berdasarkan ketinggian dan jenis vegetasi • Zona panas = 0–650 m. Jenis vegetasi : jagung, padi, ...
IKLIM OLDMAN • Pembagian iklim, Oldman lebih menitikberatkan pada jumlah bulan basah dan bulan kering secara berturut-turu...
HOME Ket : Klik home untuk kembali
Terima Kasih IG : Fikry.adi HOME
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

atmosfer fikriadi

32 views

Published on

media pembelajaran interaktif dengan multimedia

lapisan dan komposisi atmosfer
cuaca dan iklim

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

atmosfer fikriadi

  1. 1. ATMOSFER Awal evolusi atmosfer lapisan-lapisan atmosfer Cuaca dan iklim Unsur-unsur Iklim dan Cuaca Komposisi gas pembentuk atmosfer Macam iklim IG : Fikry.adi Welcome to Home Presentation About Atmosphere MENU Nonton Atmosfer (klik disini)
  2. 2. Awal evolusi atmosfer Menurut ahli geologi, pada mulanya atmosfer bumi mengandum CO2(karbon dioksida) berkadar tinggi, maka temperatur permukaan bumi juga tinggi. Pada waktu itu oksigen(O2) belum terbentuk sehingga belum ada lapisan ozon di stratosfer, karena itu sinar ultra violet dari matahari yang sampai ke permukaan bumi dengan intensitas radiasi yang sangat kuat. Kondisi ini tidak mungkin adanya kehidupan, kecuali munkin ada kehidupan pada perairan yang dalam sehingga terhindar dari sinar ultra violet. Sekitar 3,5 miliyar tahun yang lalu mulai adanya evolusi makhluk hidup yang berklorofil yang memungkinkan proses fotositensis. Karena fotositensis memerlukan CO2 maka kadar CO2 di atmosfer menjadi berkurang dan sebaliknya kadar O2 meningkat. Melalui proses itu terbentuklah lapisan ozon(O3). HOME
  3. 3. Komposisi gas pembentuk atmosfer Gas Simbol Volume (%) Nitrogen Oksigen Argon Karbondioksida Neon Methan Helium Hidrogen Xenon Ozon N2 O2 Ar CO2 Ne CH4 He H2 Xe O3 78,08 20,95 0,93 0,035 0,0018 0,00017 0,0005 0,00005 0,000009 0,000004 HOME
  4. 4. Komposisi dan lapisan-lapisan atmosferHOME
  5. 5. Pengertian Cuaca dan Iklim Cuaca dan iklim sama-sama merupakan gambaran keadaan udara atau atmosfer. Meskipun sama-sama merupakan gambaran keadaan cuaca, tetapi terdapat perbedaan mendasar antara cuaca dan iklim. Cuaca adalah keadaan udara pada suatu saat, dalam waktu yang singkat dan pada suatu temp at ataudaerah tertelltu yang lingkupnya sempit. Iklim adalah keadaan rata-rata cuaca padaa suatu wilayah yang relatifluas dan waktu yang rel~tiflama (kurang lebih 30 tahun). Jadi : perbedaan pokok antara cuaca dan iklim terJetak pada rentang waktu dan tempat. Cuaca dan iklimHOME
  6. 6. Unsur Iklim dan Cuaca : meliputi suhu udara, kelembapan udara, tekanan udara, angin, awan, dan curah hujan. Unsur-unsur Iklim dan Cuaca HOME
  7. 7. Macam iklim IKLIM MATAHARI Iklim matahari adalah iklim yang didasarkan pada gerak semu harian matahari dan garis lintang. Iklim matahari terdiri dari : • Iklim tropis : 00 LU - 23, 50 LU dan 00 LS - 23,50 LS • Iklim subtropis : 23,50 LU - 400 LU dan 23,50 LS - 400 SL • Iklim Sedang : 400 Lu- 66,50 LU dan 400 LS - 66,50 LS • Iklim Kutub : 66,50 LU - 900 LU dan 66,50 LS - 900 LS Iklim koppen Iklim Scmidt- Fergusson Iklim Menurut Junghuhn Iklim Oldman Iklim matahari Iklim fisis HOME
  8. 8. IKLIM FISIS Iklim fisis adalah pembagian daerah iklim menurut kenyataan sesungguhnya sebagai pengaruh dari factor- faktor fisis yaitu : • Pengaruh luas daratan • Pengaruh lautan • Pengaruh angin • Pengaruh arus laut • Pengaruh vegetasi • Pengaruh tofografi. Berdasarkan pembagian iklim fisis, terdapat • daerah iklim continental • daerah iklim gurun • daerah iklim pegunungan • daerah iklim tundra. Macam iklim Iklim koppen Iklim Scmidt- Fergusson Iklim Menurut Junghuhn Iklim Oldman Iklim matahari Iklim fisis HOME
  9. 9. IKLIM KOPPEN Pembagian iklim Koppen didasarkan pada suhu udara dan curah hujan. • Iklim A = iklim hujan tropis • Iklim B = iklim kering • Iklim C = iklim hujan sedang • klim D = iklim hujan bersalju dingin • Iklim E = iklim kutub (es) Macam iklim Iklim koppen Iklim Scmidt- Fergusson Iklim Menurut Junghuhn Iklim Oldman Iklim matahari Iklim fisis HOME
  10. 10. Iklim Scmidt-Fergusson Pembagian iklim • berdasarkan sifat basah dan keringnya bulan (curah hujan). Dalam pembagian iklim digunakan simbol huruf A-H. Untuk menentukan perbandingan bulan kering dan bulan basah digunakan rumus: • Q = Jumlah bulan kering / Jumlah bulan basah x 100 % Keterangan: • Bulan kering = bulan yang rata-rata curah hujannya kurang dari 60 mm. • Bulan lembab= bulan yang rata-rata curah hujannya antara 60–100 mm. • Bulan basah = bulan yang rata-rata curah hujannya lebih dari 100 mm. Tipe Iklim Nilai Q Keterangan A 0,000 - 0,143 Sangat basah B 0,143 - 0,333 Basah C 0,333 - 0,600 Agak basah D 0,600 - 1,000 Sedang E 1,000 - 1,670 Agak Kering F 1,670 - 3,000 Kering G 3,000 - 7,000 Sangat kering H > 7,000 Luar biasa kering Macam iklim Iklim koppen Iklim Scmidt- Fergusson Iklim Menurut Junghuhn Iklim Oldman Iklim matahari Iklim fisis HOME
  11. 11. IKLIM JUNGHUHN Pembagian berdasarkan ketinggian dan jenis vegetasi • Zona panas = 0–650 m. Jenis vegetasi : jagung, padi, kelapa dan tebu. • Zona sedang = 650– 1500 m. Jenis vegetasi: sayur- sayuran, buah- buahan, kopi, kina, teh tembakau, coklat. • Zona sejuk = 1500– 2500 m. Jenis vegetasi : pinus dan cemara. • Zona dingin = lebih dari 2500. Jenis vegetasi : lumut. Macam iklim Iklim koppen Iklim Scmidt- Fergusson Iklim Menurut Junghuhn Iklim Oldman Iklim matahari Iklim fisis HOME
  12. 12. IKLIM OLDMAN • Pembagian iklim, Oldman lebih menitikberatkan pada jumlah bulan basah dan bulan kering secara berturut-turut yang dikaitkan dengan system pertanian untuk daerah-daerah tertentu. Oleh karena itu, penggolongan iklimnya lebih dikenal dengan sebutan zona agroklimat. • Zona agroklimat utama terbagi menjadi lima subdivisi. Tiap subdivisi terdiri atas bulan kering berurutan yang dihubungkan dengan masa tanam • Mempelajari jumlah bulan basah dan bulan kering, kita dapat menganalisis data curah hujan di suatu daerah dan dapat menafsirkan kemungkinan jenis pertanian yang cocok. Macam iklimClick salah satu materi yang ingin diketahui & Klik home untk kembali ke menu (Tampilan awal). Iklim koppen Iklim Scmidt- Fergusson Iklim Menurut Junghuhn Iklim Oldman Iklim matahari Iklim fisis HOME
  13. 13. HOME Ket : Klik home untuk kembali
  14. 14. Terima Kasih IG : Fikry.adi HOME

×