Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Buy Books Predator Nation: Corporate Criminals, Political Corruption, and the Hijacking of America by Charles H. Ferguson Full
1.
Buy Books Predator Nation: Corporate Criminals, Political Corruption,
and the Hijacking of America by Charles H. Ferguson Full
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
Charles Ferguson, who electrified the world with his Academy Award-winning documentary, Inside Job, now reveals how rogues with influence have taken over the country and are driving it to financial and social ruin. In Predator Nation, Ferguson exposes the networks of academic, government, and congressional influence--in all recent administrations, including Obama's--that prepared the path to conquest. He reveals how once-revered figures like Alan Greenspan and Larry Summers have become mere courtiers to the elite. And based on many newly released court filings, he details the extent of the crimes--there is no other word--committed in the frenzied chase for storied wealth that marked the 2000s. And, finally, he lays out a brief plan of action for how we might take it back.
2.
DETAIL
Author : Charles H. Fergusonq
Pages : 369 pagesq
Publisher : Crown Businessq
Language :q
ISBN-10 : 0307952568q
ISBN-13 : 9780307952561q
Description
Charles Ferguson, who electrified the world with his Academy Award-winning documentary, Inside Job, now reveals how
rogues with influence have taken over the country and are driving it to financial and social ruin. In Predator Nation, Ferguson
exposes the networks of academic, government, and congressional influence--in all recent administrations, including Obama's-
-that prepared the path to conquest. He reveals how once-revered figures like Alan Greenspan and Larry Summers have
become mere courtiers to the elite. And based on many newly released court filings, he details the extent of the crimes--there
is no other word--committed in the frenzied chase for storied wealth that marked the 2000s. And, finally, he lays out a brief
plan of action for how we might take it back.
Buy Books Predator Nation: Corporate Criminals, Political Corruption, and the Hijacking of America by Charles H. Ferguson Full
Be the first to comment