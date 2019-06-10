Peckuwe 1780: The Revolutionary War on the Ohio River Frontier by John F. Winkler, Peter Dennis

















Book details







Title: Peckuwe 1780: The Revolutionary War on the Ohio River Frontier

Author: John F. Winkler, Peter Dennis

Pages: 96

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781472828859

Publisher: Bloomsbury USA









Description



Peckuwe 1780: The Revolutionary War on the Ohio River Frontier by John F. Winkler, Peter Dennis As the Revolutionary War raged on fields near the Atlantic, Native Americans and British rangers fought American settlers on the Ohio River frontier in warfare of unsurpassed ferocity. When their attacks threatened to drive the Americans from their settlements in Kentucky, Daniel Boone, Simon Kenton and other frontiersmen guided an army of 970 Kentuckians into what is now Ohio to attack the principal Native American bases from which the raids emanated. This superbly illustrated book traces Colonel George Rogers Clark's lightning expedition to destroy Chalawgatha and Peckuwe, and describes how on 8 August 1780 his Kentuckians clashed with an army of 450 Native Americans, under Black Hoof, Buckongahelas and Girty, at the battle of Peckuwe. It would be the largest Revolutionary War battle on the Ohio River frontier.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK

















Rate this book Peckuwe 1780: The Revolutionary War on the Ohio River Frontier EPUB PDF Download Read John F. Winkler, Peter Dennis novels, fiction, non-fiction. Tweets EPUB Peckuwe 1780: The Revolutionary War on the Ohio River Frontier By John F. Winkler, Peter Dennis PDF Download Paperback Fiction Secure PDF EPUB Readers. Ready for reading and downloading. Hawk 3 By Dean Koontz EPUB Download. Torrent PDF Peckuwe 1780: The Revolutionary War on the Ohio River Frontier by John F. Winkler, Peter Dennis EPUB Download and online reading may begin. Fans love new book Peckuwe 1780: The Revolutionary War on the Ohio River Frontier EPUB PDF Download Read John F. Winkler, Peter Dennis. Download at full speed with unlimited bandwidth PDF Peckuwe 1780: The Revolutionary War on the Ohio River Frontier by John F. Winkler, Peter Dennis EPUB Download just one click. Read book in your browser PDF Peckuwe 1780: The Revolutionary War on the Ohio River Frontier by John F. Winkler, Peter Dennis EPUB Download. PDF Peckuwe 1780: The Rev