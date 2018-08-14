=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+][PDF] TOP TREND The Whistleblower: Confessions of a Healthcare Hitman [READ]



Author: Peter Rost



publisher: Peter Rost



Book thickness: 170 p



Year of publication: 2008



BOOK DESCRIPTION :

This is a shocking expose of the healthcare industry by one of its most successful executives. "The Whistle Blower" will shock everyone. It begins in 2003 when Pfizer takes over Pharmacia and details the insidious techniques Pfizer used to terminate more than 10,000 Pharmacia employees. It reveals illegal, and even criminal business practices at Pharmacia, which the author brought to light during the Pfizer acquisition, resulting in the FBI, the FDA s Enforcement Division, the Justice Department, the New York State Attorney General and the Securities and Exchange Commission all calling him in for questioning over the course of the following year. However, in the post-Enron world of federal sanctions for retaliation against whistleblowers, he couldn t be fired or demoted, although he lost his department and was moved to an office next to corporate security. This is the story of one senior industry executive who set out to change the entire pharmaceutical industry for the better, fighting on the behalf of American consumers for lower priced drugs. To win this battle, he testified before congress and wrote this book, which exposes the drug industry s darkest and most closely guarded secrets.


