Download [PDF] The Sneetches and Other Stories Book Online

bHandpicked by Amazon kids books editor Seira Wilson for Prime Book Box – a childrens subscription that inspires a love of reading.bEmbrace diversity with Dr. Seuss and the Sneetches in this collection of stories about acceptance!The Sneetches got really quite smart on that dayThe day they decided that Sneetches are Sneetches.And no kind of Sneetch is the best of the beaches. The story of the Starbellied Sneetches and their starless friends is a perfect guide for kids growing up in todays multicultural world. This classic is joined by equally entertaining tales “The Zax” a humorous take on the art of compromise; “Too Many Daves” which shows kids that sometimes standing out is better than blending in; and “What Was I Scared Of” which demonstrates how empathy can transform a stranger into a friend. In these four energetic stories Dr. Seuss challenges the idea that we have to look the same or be the same to find common ground. Full of Dr. Seusss signature rhymes and lively humor this story collection is a musthave for any reader young or old. “Pretty much all the stuff you need to know is in Dr. Seuss.” –President Barack Obama