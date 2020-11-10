For introductory courses in soils. An accessible introduction to soil science fundamentals At the forefront of soil science for over a century, Elements of the Nature and Properties of Soils considers the role of soils as both a natural resource and an ecosystem, while highlighting interactions between soils and other components of natural and constructed ecosystems. With practical value for meeting today's environmental challenges, the text asserts that balancing economic growth with sustainable economies requires a deep understanding of soils. The 4th edition has been abridged to focus on fundamentals, while providing new or updated discussions on topics such as soils and human health, organic farming, and soil food-web ecology.

