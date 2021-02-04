Men in Blazers Present Encyclopedia Blazertannica Free Acces Read

From the wildly popular soccer pundits, a hilarious and informative guide to the ever-more popular game.For more than a decade, the "Men in Blazers"?two balding transplants from Britain named Rog and Davo?have stood at the center of our growing national obsession with soccer. Hundreds of thousands of fans tune in weekly to their podcast and television broadcast to get their analysis of the previous week's matches and soccer news. But for all their passion, many American fans are new to the sport: they weren't following it (or weren't yet born) when, for example, Maradona scored two of the most remarkable World Cup goals of all time in 1986, or when George Best was leading Manchester United to glory on the pitch and boozing and rampaging off of it. Now, Rog and Davo fill in all the gaps with this hugely entertaining and idiosyncratic guide to the sport they?and we?love. Published on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, this will be the book every soccer fan will need to have.

