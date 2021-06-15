Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://www.sanaya.app/
Dubai is a city of dream and the most populous city in the UAE. It is surrounded by a year stream of tourists and manufact...
The most assuring business fields in the land of Dubai is the construction industries. There is not a day where people won...
So, to run the construction industries in Dubai And Uae, the building materials and building accessories serve as a heartb...
But somehow and anyhow the building materials make a headache to the construction industries by piling up as deadstocks in...
To solve this situation the digital advancement has come up with a new phenomenon SANAYA APP. It creates a marketplace in ...
SANAYA APP gives ready access to more than thousands of building materials buyer and sellers within reach all over UAE. So...
Being the most luxurious land in the world, Dubai has still a lot to impress with its lavishing innovations. As being the ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
15 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Dubai king pin for construction industries in

Get the latest deals and offers in buying new or used building materials for sale from the Sanaya App


no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dubai king pin for construction industries in

  1. 1. https://www.sanaya.app/
  2. 2. Dubai is a city of dream and the most populous city in the UAE. It is surrounded by a year stream of tourists and manufacturers from all over the world. The city is also the Middle East's shopping hub, being located with shopping malls in the length of football fields and stores filled with glittering offers. The streets of Dubai is filled with skyscrapers and a luxurious lifestyle that will envy anyone in the world to live there. https://www.sanaya.app/
  3. 3. The most assuring business fields in the land of Dubai is the construction industries. There is not a day where people won't build anything in UAE. The famous engineering masterpieces like Burj Khalifa and Palm Tree island is the grand exhibition of how construction industries in Dubai. https://www.sanaya.app/
  4. 4. So, to run the construction industries in Dubai And Uae, the building materials and building accessories serve as a heartbeat. The building materials in UAE are scattered all over the place, the building material contractors and retail shop owners contribute to the advancement of the construction industries. https://www.sanaya.app/
  5. 5. But somehow and anyhow the building materials make a headache to the construction industries by piling up as deadstocks in their warehouse. The deadstocks make a complete mess with clearing spaces and somehow of cash inflow to the building companies. https://www.sanaya.app/
  6. 6. To solve this situation the digital advancement has come up with a new phenomenon SANAYA APP. It creates a marketplace in an online platform where vendors and buyers can sell/Buy the building materials in UAE with some clicks and few talks. https://www.sanaya.app/
  7. 7. SANAYA APP gives ready access to more than thousands of building materials buyer and sellers within reach all over UAE. So, the construction companies in Dubai need not worry about their deadstocks as Sanaya App provides the ultimate solution. https://www.sanaya.app/
  8. 8. Being the most luxurious land in the world, Dubai has still a lot to impress with its lavishing innovations. As being the kingpin for construction industries in the world Dubai can make the impossible as possible like the palm tree islands. As simple as, " there is nothing that cannot be built in Dubai". https://www.sanaya.app/

×