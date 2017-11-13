Thurbered Joe Bev audiobooks for free listen online

Over one hour JoeBev's interpolation of the characters of James Thurber ("Unicorn in the Garden"), including some lesser k...
  Over one hour JoeBev's interpolation of the characters of James Thurber ("Unicorn in the Garden"), including some lesser known Thurberesque stories, including the baseball saga "You Can Look it Up". Who better to interpret James Thurber than JoeBev, who was the protege of Daws Butler, the voice of Yogi Bear.

Thurbered Joe Bev: A Joe Bev Cartoon, Volume 12

Written By: Pedro Pablo Sacristan, Daws Butler, Joe Bevilacqua
Narrated By: Joe Bevilacqua, Lorie Kellogg
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: November 2016
Duration: 1 hours 16 minutes
