[PDF] Fatigue

Author : Jennifer Acker

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Jennifer Acker ( 10? )

Link Download : https://firts-book.blogspot.com/?book=B07WG8M9WD



Synnopsis :

An inspiring true story about the twists of fate that challenge a coupleâ€™s expectations of love, marriage, and reliance.Jennifer Acker and her husband had been married for eleven years when she was blindsided by a mysterious and undiagnosed incapacitation. Accustomed to their independent routines, they will have to reform both their lives to accommodate the enervating illness. As Jenniferâ€™s sense of self falls away, however, the couple is struck again. Her husbandâ€™s â€œfrozen shoulderâ€? all but locks one side of his upper body, leaving him in excruciating pain, partially immobilized, and as dependent on Jennifer as she is on him. But their needs are not in competition. In communion and reciprocal caregiving, they learn to loveâ€”and to exploreâ€”each other anew.

