Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF Express Makeup
DESCRIPTION One of the world's most creative makeup artists shares her expertise in creating fabulous looks in just minute...
One of the world's most creative makeup artists shares her expertise in creating fabulous looks in just minutes� Rae Morri...
if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Express Makeup, click button download in the last page
Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Express Makeup, by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR
Express makeup rae morris
Express makeup rae morris
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Express makeup rae morris

10 views

Published on

aa

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Express makeup rae morris

  1. 1. PDF Express Makeup
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION One of the world's most creative makeup artists shares her expertise in creating fabulous looks in just minutes� Rae Morris is a veteran of major international runway shows, where speed is critical, so she knows how to achieve beautiful looks fast. Here she reveals all the tricks and trade secrets she's learned over her highly successful career, from how to apply razor-sharp eyeliner to how to transform one's face with the perfect brow shape. Her number one tip: when you're in a hurry, always do your eyes first, as you can easily apply foundation and lipstick in your compact or rear-view mirror..
  3. 3. One of the world's most creative makeup artists shares her expertise in creating fabulous looks in just minutes� Rae Morris is a veteran of major international runway shows, where speed is critical, so she knows how to achieve beautiful looks fast. Here she reveals all the tricks and trade secrets she's learned over her highly successful career, from how to apply razor-sharp eyeliner to how to transform one's face with the perfect brow shape. Her number one tip: when you're in a hurry, always do your eyes first, as you can easily apply foundation and lipstick in your compact or rear-view mirror.#.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Express Makeup, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Express Makeup, by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR

×