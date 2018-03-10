Download now : https://unlimited534.blogspot.co.id/?book=0553345397



by Barbara Ann Brennan

With the clarity of a physicist and the compassion of a gifted healer with more than twenty years of professional experience observing 5,000 clients and students, Barbara Ann Brennan presents the first in-depth study of the human energy field for people who seek happiness and health, and who wish to achieve their full potential. Our physical bodies exist within a larger body , a human energy field or aura, which is the vehicle through which we create our experience or reality, including health and illness. It is through this energy field that we have the power to heal ourselves.This energy body - only recently verified by scientists, but long known to healers and mystics - is the starting point of an illness. Here, our most powerful and profound human interactions take place, the precursor and healer of all physiological and emotional disturbances.Hands of Light offers: * a new paradigm for the human in health, relationships and disease * an understanding of how the human energy field looks and functions * training in the ability to see and intpret auras * medically verified case studies of healing people from all walks of life with a variety of illnesses * guidelines for healing the self and others

