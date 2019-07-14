[PDF] Download Police Field Operations: Theory Meets Practice Ebook | READ ONLINE



Police Field Operations: Theory Meets Practice, 2/e is a comprehensive, readable text that presents a practical look at police field operations and is designed to be used in one-semester courses on police operations or patrol procedures. Chapters have been designed to be independent units that can be taught individually, but also build upon each other to provide a complete picture of police operations. The text cover all major areas of police operations including patrolling, investigations, crime mapping, community policing, hot pursuit issues, communications, gangs and drugs, and more. Discussions focus on issues and challenges that police officers face on the job and help students bridge the gap between theory and practice. Teaching and Learning Experience This program will provide a better teaching and learning experience--for you and your students. It provides:Clear links between theory and practice: Chapters help students understand theoretical concepts and directly apply them to field operations.Comprehensive coverage: The text is a complete resource for field operations courses.Readable discussions: Straightforward language and insightful features make the text readable and engaging.

