A decade ago, groundbreaking novel THE THREE COLONELS began the epic Jane Austen?s Fighting Men series and transformed Austenesque literature with its blend of Regency romance and historical fiction. ROSINGS PARK is its long-awaited conclusion!The Napoleonic Wars are finally over, and Britain seeks to rebuild after a generation of war. Gone is the ?green and pleasant land? of the early Regency. In its place, a natural disaster on the other side of the world exacerbates the country?s woes: economic depression, widespread hunger, industrialization, and civil unrest. Great Britain faces ruin and revolution.Fitzwilliam and Elizabeth Darcy agree to take in the young and spirited daughter of Lydia Wickham, and all the while, their beloved Pemberley is being endangered by riotous Luddites. Colonel Sir Richard Fitzwilliam marries Anne de Bourgh but finds the management of Rosings Park no easy matter, especially with Lady Catherine de Bourgh ready and eager to offer advice. Haunted by despair

