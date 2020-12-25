( ePub ) Igniting Love (Rescue Me, #2)

When an embittered artist crosses paths with a young widow, the heat is on?When personal chef and single mom Katie Walsh jumps back into the dating game, Leo Treversini?s gaze in the doorway of a local bar lights up her whole body. Bumping into him a week later, Kate thinks fate is calling?until Leo?s bitter words hit her like a punch to the gut.Recently returned to the up-and-coming Corvallis neighborhood, metal artist and loner Leo feels the beautiful power of Katie?s eyes like the flame from his torch, but discovering his muse is married and the young mother of three daughters cuts him to the quick.Except?Katie is widowed, which means she?s free to love again?if she can trust a man with her heart and her most precious gifts, her daughters. As Leo is free to love her, if he can overcome a past betrayal and believe in Katie?s love. Add in the meddling community, Katie?s family and teenage internet crime and it?s going to be far from easy?or even likely.Katie?s love might be just the

