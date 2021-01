Fate made her his. He just has to hunt her down...For centuries Emma has sought to keep herself from being bound to a mate, immortal or otherwise. But Jean-Cristophe is an alpha wolf, and he will take what belongs to him.She will be claimed, marked, and ravaged until she screams his name, even if that means first stripping her bare and spanking her until she is sore, sobbing, and shamefully in need.