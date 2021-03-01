PDF/EPUB Biker Schmiker (Turf Wars #1) By Bella Jewel

Biker Schmiker - Turf Wars #1 - A romantic MC romance!The newest series from USA today bestselling author, Bella Jewel!Evelina has worked hard to get where she is in life. At the young age of twenty-five she became the proud owner of the town’s most infamous café, Wildflowers. Not only does this café make the best cakes in town, but it hosts the most successful open mic nights, bringing singers from far and wide to own the stage and take their dreams to the next level.Coming from an Italian background, Evelina has a large family, a bubbly personality and the kind of drive that makes her café the best of the best. She prides herself in her witty personality, bubbly demeanor and strength to take her dreams by the horns. She is unstoppable and determined.That is, of course, until a biker club moves into the empty garage she shares a parking lot with. For years, that garage has been empty and Evelina has had the space entirely to herself. Now, there are cars, motorbikes, parties, half naked women, alcohol and a President that is rude, gorgeous and refusing to keep the noise down.Her café is going to struggle if she doesn’t do something right away.The problem is, they are refusing to move.Evelina is going to have to dig deep and find any way she can to get them to leave…even if things have to get messy.She’s worked too hard.This is her lot. This is her town.That gorgeous biker and his club are going to find themselves in the midst of a war…a turf war.And Evelina plans to win.*Contains Adult Content*

