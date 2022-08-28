sum10_T2.ppt

1.
PK-12 Data Governance
A District Perspective
Thomas Purwin, Jersey City Public Schools
2.
The goal of Data Governance is to
set up rules and standards for
managing data in order to ensure
that applications responsible for
reporting and analysis access the
most complete, accurate, and
up-to-date data available.
3.
• Creating a data governance team.
• Developing a business plan and business
case for executive buy-in.
• Building a governance project and
program charter.
• Designing a governance plan.
Basic Elements of a
Data Governance Program
4.
Assemble the Team
• Data owners
• Business subject matter experts (SME)
• Business process owners
• Data stewards
5.
“Building and deploying a longitudinal
data system is an agency-wide endeavor
that should involve stakeholders
throughout the education system. States
(Districts) must implement a
comprehensive data governance
strategy to ensure that the appropriate
people and processes are aligned around
data ownership, accountability, quality,
access, and security.”
[Data Quality Campaign]
7.
Elements in a Standard Business Plan
1. The purpose of the
governance project
business plan
Outlines the scope, goals, and strategy for the data governance
program.
2. Project organization
structure
Identifies core individuals with decision making authority over
governance initiatives and acting members of the steering
committee.
3. Stakeholders
Identifies individuals who will be affected by the governance
project and have a vested interest in its results.
4. Governance process
Identifies the steps (procedures) that will be taken when
carrying out the project.
8.
Elements in a Standard Business Plan
(Cont’d)
5. Metrics for
measuring
program success
Identifies objective measures of issues associated with poor master
data. Baseline measurements will be taken and progress will be
scored against them. This is more important for the governance
program.
6. Organizational
background
Provides a brief explanation of the organizational background to
MDM while highlighting the need for data governance.
7. Project purpose
Explains the purpose of the project – to improve enterprise master
data.
8. Project goals and
objectives
Identifies how the program aligns with the goals of the organization
and identifies an objective end state for the governance process.
9.
Elements in a Standard Business Plan
(Cont’d)
9. Milestones
These are major deliverables that the program plans to hit at
clearly defined dates and check program progress.
10. Project scope
The project scope limits the activities of the data governance
group identifying areas that will and will not be included in the
program scope.
11. Project
management
approach
If the group is following a well defined project management
strategy, it should be clearly defined in this section (e.g.
PMBOK).
12. High-level project
work plan
This section summarizes the list of projects and priorities broken
down into phases with milestones that mark the end of each
phase.
10.
Duties for a District Data Governance
Standing Committee
• Critical research and policy questions
• Reports and information available
• Needs requirement/gap analysis to meet
legislative expectations
• Financial data to support new PK-12 funding
model/formulas
• Operating rules and governance structure for
PK-12 data management
[Status Report OSPI, Quality Education
Council]
11.
Develop an Organizational
Structure and Charter
1. Project purpose
a) Includes a list and description of the goals the
project is expected to achieve and the strategy to be
followed.
b) Goals should be prioritized as high (H), medium
(M), or low (L).
c) It should also describe, in detail, the critical success
factors that will ensure on time, on budget delivery.
2. Scope definition
a) Identifies tasks that must be performed in order to
successfully complete the project and tasks that will
not be addressed.
b) Provides a procedure for managing a change in
scope.
12.
Develop an Organizational Structure
and Charter (Cont’d)
3. Project parameters
a) Contains an exhaustive list of project
planning boundaries.
b) Identifies the project organizational
structure and defines
accountability/responsibility.
c) Articulates communication standards (who
reports will go to and frequency of
updates).
d) Summarizes key deliverables, milestones,
and budget – found in the business plan.
13.
Data Governance Group
Responsibilities
• Defining the scope and features of data
management with respect to organizational goals
and regulatory constraints
• Defining the organizational structure and roles of
the governance framework for the purpose of
decision making about data policies and processes
• Creating a shared business vocabulary (SBV) that is
agreed upon by all district departments
14.
• Deciding how to remedy data quality issues
• Establishing security rules that define who can see
and update the master data (e.g. for privacy
legislation, compliance, etc.)
• Creating policies and procedures that define
acceptable and unacceptable uses of data.
• Delegating responsibilities for the implementation,
communication, monitoring, and enforcement of
data policies and procedures
Data Governance Group
Responsibilities (Cont’d)
15.
Master Data Sets for Multiple Departments in a School District
16.
IES Practice Guide: Using Student
Achievement Data to Support
Instructional Decision Making
17.
…Actions to Ensure Effective Data Use
“Implement policies and
promote practices, including
professional development
and credentialing, to ensure
that educators know how to
access, analyze, and use
data appropriately.”
[Data Quality Campaign]