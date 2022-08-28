Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Project_Proposal_for_ITIL_Implementation_20000Academy_EN.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 11
1 of 11

Project_Proposal_for_ITIL_Implementation_20000Academy_EN.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Software

itil

itil

Software

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
Free
The Inmates Are Running the Asylum (Review and Analysis of Cooper's Book) BusinessNews Publishing
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Brian Christian
Free
The Book of Why: The New Science of Cause and Effect Judea Pearl
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
Free
The Social Life of Information: Updated, with a New Preface-Revised John Seely Brown
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
Free
Targeted: The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower's Inside Story of How Big Data, Trump, and Facebook Broke Democracy and How It Can Happen Again Brittany Kaiser
Free

Project_Proposal_for_ITIL_Implementation_20000Academy_EN.pptx

  1. 1. Project proposal for ITIL implementation Subtitle or presenter
  2. 2. Content • Reasons for implementation • Purpose of the project • Deliverables • Milestones • Resources Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved. 2
  3. 3. Reasons for implementation (1/2) Primary reasons • optimization of operational processes • increase in number and complexity of the services • higher customer demand in scope of existing services 3 Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved.
  4. 4. Reasons for implementation (2/2) Secondary reasons • management of performance, capacity and availability of existing services • need to manage suppliers and internal support groups 4 Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved.
  5. 5. Purpose of the project (1/2) What do we want to achieve? • increase quality of provided services and their operational support • increase customer satisfaction with provided services and their support • increase competitiveness of [organization name] 5 Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved.
  6. 6. Purpose of the project (2/2) What do we want to achieve? • reduce risks associated with service delivery and IT Service • Management of processes, activities and functions • reduce costs 6 Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved.
  7. 7. Deliverables • Service Desk • Incident Management • Problem Management • Request Fulfillment • Change Management • Service Asset And Configuration Management 7 Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved.
  8. 8. Milestones Milestone Due date Initiation Planning Assessment Implementation Result Review Continual Service Improvement Setup 8 Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved.
  9. 9. Resources (1/2) Human resources Internal resources – [list internal resources, e.g. group name] External resources – [list external resources, e.g. consulting company] Technical resources Tool Equipment 9 Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved.
  10. 10. Resources (2/2) 10 Financial resources Amount: [define amount of money needed to finish the project] Cost types: [split costs according to the cost type and include all resources listed here, e.g. human resources – internal and external, technical and other resources] Other resources Documentation Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved.
  11. 11. Project proposal for ITIL implementation [presenters name] Copyright ©2014 20000Academy, all rights reserved. 11 [insert your picture]

×