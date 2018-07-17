Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. NEA Research Task 7 Websites
  2. 2. Prezi • Why not try a new presentation software to improve your technical and presentation skills? • https://prezi.com/ • Lots of tutorials online……. such as: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEqbJ1sulWA
  3. 3. Checklist for this presentation • ___Magazine website OR artist’s website analysis • ___branding analysis • ___
  4. 4. MAGAZINE WEBSITE ANALYSIS • Choose three different fashion websites one Bauer the others fashion magazine websites that influence you. • Print screen home page and analyse layout, font, colour, text/language, links and main images and annotate your analysis Some examples that could be helpful: https://www.slideshare.net/Nooris1/bands-website-analysis https://www.slideshare.net/issypayne/website-research-1 https://www.slideshare.net/oliviahayes90/arctic-monkeys-website-analysis
  5. 5. DANCE ARTISTS WEBSITE ANALYSIS • Look at two dance acts that have been signed to Universal and have a look at their website and latest music video and write a short summary of the kind of artist/band image that they have. • With website, print screen home page and analyse layout, font, colour, text/language, links and main images and annotate your analysis
  6. 6. BRANDING ANALYSIS • How does the fashion magazine website OR artist’s website have branding consistency to the actual magazine and artist’s music video(s)? • Screen shots from the website and the magazine/music video would be helpful to see branding (the connection between the 2 products) • Look out for things like: • Logos • Colours • Text/font • Style • Lighting • Mise-en-scene (settings, costume, props etc) • Models/artists • Concept (ie nature) You might want to review the mark scheme for website (25) and the (10) marks for branding to see how you obtain top marks for this section – might give you tips of things to look out for!
  7. 7. Target audience link • How does the website appeal/attract the target audience? • How does it ‘speak’ to the target audience? (ie mode of address) • Is it mostly visuals/text – how does this appeal to audience? • How does the style of text/font and colours appeal to audience? • How do the links and information in the links appeal to audience? • Anything else that connects to target audience?

