Buy AlorAir Basement / Crawlspace Dehumidifiers (90 Pint with Pump)

The Sentinel HDi90 Dehumidifier is designed specifically for crawlspaces and basements. Low noise level, great COP,2.88/LKM(130V/60Hz) and huge capacity 90PPD at AHAM condition makes it reached Energy Star in first class.Sentinel HDi90 Dehumidifier supplements the air conditioning system in the summertime and maintains humidity levels balanced of the year. Specifications Filter: Clean Air Filter,HEPA,Merve-8 Air flow: 310CFM,530CMH Sound Pressure Level: Refrigerant: R410A Wheel: Adjustable wheel Draining: Condensate Pump Defrosting Control System: HGV Defrosting Functioning Temperature Range: 1~40 ℃ Functioning Humidity Range: 35~95% Key Design Features Hot Gas Valve Defrosting System Supper COP Energy Star Listed 2.88 L/Kwh Rugged Condensate Pump(Developed only for Dehumidifier) Coated Coils with Stainless Side Plate Quick Access to Service Smallest Size HVAC Remote System Features Energy Star Listed √ Compressor Type: Rotary More Thorough, And More Quick √ Ducting Options √ HGV Defrosting √ Easy Handling √ Water Full Protection √ Environmental R410A Refrigerant √ Automatic Humidistat Control √ Memory Starting √ Epoxy Powder Coating √ Continuous Model √ HVAC Remote System √ Low Temperature √ Bypass Air senser √ In the Box Sentinel HDi90 Dehumidifier ×1 Drainage pipe ×1 Fittings ×1 User Manual ×1

