Phân tích hoạt động kinh doanh công ty cổ phần Kinh Đô

HỌC VIỆN CÔNG NGHỆ BƯU CHÍNH VIỄN THÔNG CƠ SỞ TẠI TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH __________  __________ Báo cáo: PHÂN TÍCH HOẠT ĐỘNG K...
MỤC LỤC LỜI GIỚI THIỆU.....................................................................................................
LỜI GIỚI THIỆU Phân tích hoạt động kinh doanh nói chung hiện nay càng trở thành nhu cầu của doanh nghiệp nhất là khi Việ...
I. GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT: 1.Giới thiệu chung về công ty cổ phần Kinh Đô: 1.1 Quá trình hình thành: Kinh Đô là một công ty...
Năm 1997-1998, Kinh Đô tiếp tục đầu tư dây chuyền thiết bị sản xuất bánh mì, bánh bông lan công nghiệp với tổng trị giá ...
việc thực hiện hai chiến lược chính, đó là sáp nhập, liên kết, hợp tác và mở rộng, đa dạng hóa ngành hàng. Năm 2010 và 2...
2. Tổng quan về thị trường và một số đối thủ cạnh tranh: 2.1 Tổng quan thị trường: Hiện nay Việt Nam tiêu thụ khoảng 100...
phẩm của Hải Hà phục vụ cho thị trường bình dân với mức giá trung bình thấp. Với hơn 100 đại lý, Hải Hà đã thiết lập đượ...
II. PHÂN TÍCH KẾT QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG KINH DOANH CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH ĐÔ BẢNG CÂN ĐỐI KẾ TOÁN HẰNG NĂM Đơn vị tính: 1.000....
A. Nợ phải trả 3.489.795 4.153.302 3.776.502 I. Nợ ngắn hạn 2.301.649 2.635.819 2.684.940 II. Nợ dài hạn 1.188.146 1.517...
11. Lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh (5)+(6)-(7)+(8)-(9)-(10) 562.248 166.876 258.052 12. Thu nhập khác 21.708 1...
Có thể nói, doanh thu của công ty qua các năm có sự đồng đều. Mảng kinh doanh bán lẻ dầu ăn tăng trưởng trong Quý 3 năm...
và quản lý, đồng thời kiểm soát tốt các khoản chi phí đã giúp chi phí hoạt động Quý 3/2019 giảm 8% so với cùng kỳ năm t...
– Về chi phí giá vốn hàng bán: Xét năm 2017 - 2018: Nhìn trên bảng biểu ta thấy từ năm 2017 đến 2018 lượng giá vốn hàng...
hàng 2017 – 2018 là 1 %, tương ứng với 10.621 triệu đồng. Biến động chi phí bán hàng năm 2018 – 2019 là 6,5 %, tương ứn...
Tình hình thực tế của doanh nghiệp như sau: 2017 – 2018 – 2019 Chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Chi phí 1.703.921 1.649.546 1.76...
(trích bảng phân tích biến động lợi nhuận ) Năm 2018, tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế của Kinh Đô đạt 176.538 triệu đồng. Năm...
4.1.2 Tỷ suất tự tài trợ: Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Tỷ suất tự tài trợ 0.69 0.67 0.68 Tỷ suất tự tài trợ của Kinh Đô ...
4.2.1 Hệ số tài trợ: Chỉ tiêu 2018 2019 Chênh lệch Hệ số tài trợ 0.66 0.68 0.02 Hệ số tài trợ chỉ của năm 2018 là 0.66,...
được rằng lượng tiền mặt cũng như là các khoản tương đương tiền ở doanh nghiệp luôn ở mức thấp hơn nhiều so với những k...
cũng làm cho vòng quay tài sản quay chậm đi. Doanh nghiệp nên có những giải pháp cho hàng tồn kho hoặc đấy nhanh tiến đ...
4.3.5 Suất hao phí của TS so với lợi nhuận sau thuế. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Suất hao phí của TS so với LNS...
ROE vào năm 2017 cho thấy cứ 100 đồng vốn chủ sở hữu thì Kinh Đô đem về 5,6 đồng LNST. Chỉ số này cũng giảm hơn 32% vào...
Tỷ suất sinh lời của TSDH ở năm 2017 của Kinh Đô cho biết cứ 100 đồng giá trị TSDH thì tạo ra được 7,5 đồng lợi nhuận. ...
- Nguồn đảm bảo nguồn vốn hoạt động của Kinh Đô luôn ở mức cao với mức độ đảm bảo bền vững trong 3 năm liền. - Bên cạnh...
nhắc, so sánh giữa lợi nhuận mà doanh nghiệp có thể có được với mức rủi ro gia tăng nợ không thể thu hồi mà doanh nghiệ...
  1. 1. HỌC VIỆN CÔNG NGHỆ BƯU CHÍNH VIỄN THÔNG CƠ SỞ TẠI TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH __________  __________ Báo cáo: PHÂN TÍCH HOẠT ĐỘNG KINH DOANH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH ĐÔ Giảng viên: ĐỖ DUY TRỌNG Lớp: D17CQMR01-N – Nhóm 1 LÊ THANH DUY N17DCMR007 LÊ NGUYỄN MỸ DUYÊN N17DCMR008 LÊ NGUYỄN MAI HÂN N17DCMR012 VÕ THỊ THÚY HUỲNH N17DCMR019 TRẦN THỊ NHƯ QUỲNH N17DCMR038 VÕ LÝ SAN SAN N17DCMR039 NGUYỄN VƯƠNG NGỌC TUYẾT N17DCMR044 (Nhóm trưởng) HỒ THỊ HÀ XUYÊN N17DCMR057 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH, tháng 4 năm 2020
  2. 2. 1 MỤC LỤC LỜI GIỚI THIỆU..................................................................................................2 I. GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT:.............................................................................3 1.Giới thiệu chung về công ty cổ phần Kinh Đô:.............................................3 1.1 Quá trình hình thành:................................................................................3 1.2 Chức năng hoạt động:................................................................................3 1.3 Quá trình phát triển của Công ty có những nét chính như sau:.............3 1.4 Thị phần của Kinh Đô:...............................................................................5 2. Tổng quan về thị trường và một số đối thủ cạnh tranh:.............................6 2.1 Tổng quan thị trường:................................................................................6 2.2 Một số đối thủ cạnh tranh:.........................................................................6 II. PHÂN TÍCH KẾT QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG KINH DOANH CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH ĐÔ.............................................................................................8 1. Phân tích doanh thu của doanh nghiệp:...................................................10 2. Phân tích chi phí của doanh nghiệp:.........................................................12 3. Phân tích tình hình lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp: ...................................15 4. Phân tích tình hình tài chính doanh nghiệp:............................................16 4.1 Phân tích khái quát tài sản, nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp: ..................16 4.2 Phân tích khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp:...............................17 4.3 Chỉ tiêu hiệu quả sử dụng tài sản............................................................19 4.4 Phân tích chỉ tiêu sinh lời của doanh nghiệp. .......................................21 III. KẾT LUẬN....................................................................................................23 1. Điểm mạnh:.................................................................................................23 2. Điểm yếu:......................................................................................................24 3. Đề xuất:.........................................................................................................24
  3. 3. 2 LỜI GIỚI THIỆU Phân tích hoạt động kinh doanh nói chung hiện nay càng trở thành nhu cầu của doanh nghiệp nhất là khi Việt Nam gia nhập WTO. Có thể nói hầu hết những quyết định trong hoạt động kinh doanh, đầu tư và tài chính có hiệu quả đều xuất phát từ các phân tích khoa học và khách quan vì vậy hoạt động phân tích kinh doanh có ý nghĩa rất quan trọng. Nhiệm vụ chính của phân tích hoạt động kinh doanh là đánh giá chính xác hiệu quả kinh doanh thông qua hệ thống chỉ tiêu đã được xây dựng, đồng thời xác định các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới quá trình và kết quả kinh hoạt động kinh doanh. Từ đó các số liệu phân tích trên sẽ đưa ra các đề xuất, giải pháp cụ thể, chi tiết phù hợp với thực tế của doanh nghiệp để có thể khai thác các tiềm năng và khắc phục yếu kém. Bên cạnh đó dựa vào kết quả phân tích còn có thể hoạch định phương án kinh doanh và dự báo kinh doanh. Nhóm chúng tôi chọn Công ty cổ phần Kinh Đô để phân tích là vì: Kinh Đô (KDC) là một công ty cổ phần chuyên sản xuất và kinh doanh đồ ăn nhẹ tại Việt Nam. Sau hơn 25 năm hình thành và phát triển, Kinh Đô đã từng bước trở thành “người anh cả” trong làng bánh kẹo Việt Nam, 17 năm liền đạt danh hiệu: “Hàng Việt Nam chất lượng cao”. Theo số liệu thống kê năm 2019, Kinh Đô đang chiếm 35% thị phần bánh kẹo trong nước và trở thành đơn vị có lượng tiêu thụ bánh kẹo lớn nhất toàn quốc. Hệ thống sản phẩm của Kinh Đô rất đa dạng và phong phú nhưng chủ yếu tập trung phát triển ở hai mảng chính là bánh kẹo hạng trung và cao cấp. Ngày 12/12/2005 Kinh Đô chính thức niêm yết cổ phiếu tại trung tâm chứng khoán thành phố Hồ Chí Minh (HOSE) với mã chứng khoán là KDC. Hiện nay Kinh Đô là một trong những công ty tư nhân có lợi nhuận vào hàng cao nhất trong các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán tại Việt Nam Vì những yếu tố đó, chúng tôi hy vọng rằng phân tích hoạt động kinh doanh của Kinh Đô trong 3 năm 2017, 2018, 2019 sẽ phần nào giúp chúng ta thấy được những điểm mạnh, điểm yếu, sự phát triển trong những năm qua cũng như tiềm năng của công ty.
  4. 4. 3 I. GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT: 1.Giới thiệu chung về công ty cổ phần Kinh Đô: 1.1 Quá trình hình thành: Kinh Đô là một công ty cổ phần chuyên sản xuất và kinh doanh đồ ăn nhẹ tại Việt Nam, với các mặt hàng chính gồm bánh, kẹo và kem. Năm 1993: Công ty TNHH xây dựng và chế biến thực phẩm Kinh Đô được thành lập gồm 1 phân xưởng sản xuất bánh snack nhỏ tại Phú Lâm, Quận 6, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh với vốn đầu tư là 1,4 tỉ VNĐ và khoảng 70 công nhân viên. 1.2 Chức năng hoạt động: Kinh Đô hiện là doanh nghiệp hoạt động đa ngành, với các lĩnh vực: thực phẩm, bán lẻ, địa ốc, tài chính. Tuy nhiên, chiến lược của họ là ở từng thời kỳ, căn cứ vào thực tế thị trường sẽ tập trung vào từng mũi nhọn cụ thể. Các sản phẩm được tập trung phát triển chính ở Kinh Đô bao gồm: • Bánh cookie • Bánh snack • Bánh cracker AFC – Cosy • Kẹo sôcôla • Kẹo cứng và mềm • Bánh mì mặn,ngọt • Bánh bông lan • Bánh kem • Kem đá Kido's • Bánh Trung thu Kinh Đô • Mì ăn liền KiDo 1.3 Quá trình phát triển của Công ty có những nét chính như sau: Năm 1993-1994 công ty tăng vốn điều lệ lên 14 tỉ VNĐ, nhập dây chuyền sản xuất bánh Snack với công nghệ của Nhật bản trị giá trên 750.000 USD. Năm 1996, Công ty tiến hành đầu tư xây dựng nhà xưởng mới tại số 6/134 Quốc lộ 13, phường Hiệp Bình Phước, Quận Thủ Đức, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh với diện tích 14.000m². Đồng thời công ty cũng đầu tư dây chuyền sản xuất bánh Cookies với công nghệ và thiết bị hiện đại của Đan Mạch trị giá 5 triệu USD.
  5. 5. 4 Năm 1997-1998, Kinh Đô tiếp tục đầu tư dây chuyền thiết bị sản xuất bánh mì, bánh bông lan công nghiệp với tổng trị giá đầu tư trên 1,2 triệu USD. Cuối năm 1998, dây chuyền sản xuất kẹo Chocolate được đưa vào khai thác sử dụng với tổng đầu tư khoảng 800.000 USD. Sang năm 1999, Công ty tiếp tục tăng vốn điều lệ lên 40 tỉ VNĐ, cùng với sự ra đời của Trung tâm thương mại Savico – Kinh Đô, tại quận 1 TP. Hồ Chí Minh (Sài Gòn- Gia Định). Cùng thời gian đó là hệ thống Kinh Đô Bakery - kênh bán hàng trực tiếp của Công ty Kinh Đô - ra đời. Năm 2000, Công ty Kinh Đô tiếp tục tăng vốn đầu tư lên 51 tỉ VNĐ, mở rộng nhà xưởng lên gần 60.000 m2, trong đó diện tích nhà xưởng là 40.000m². Để đa dạng hóa sản phẩm, công ty đầu tư một dây chuyền sản xuất Bánh mặn Cracker từ châu Âu trị giá trên 2 triệu USD.Bên cạnh đó, một nhà máy sản xuất bánh kẹo Kinh Đô cũng được xây dựng tại thị trấn Bần Yên Nhân tỉnh Hưng Yên trên diện tích 28.000m², tổng vốn đầu tư là 30 tỉ VNĐ. Tháng 04/2001, Công ty đầu tư thêm một dây chuyền sản xuất Kẹo cứng và một dây chuyền sản xuất Kẹo mềm hiện đại với tổng trị giá 2 triệu USD, công suất 40 tấn/ngày, nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu của thị trường trong và ngoài nước. Đến tháng 06/2001, tổng vốn đầu tư của Công ty Kinh Đô lên đến 30 triệu USD. Công ty đưa vào khai thác thêm một dây chuyền sản xuất bánh mặn Cracker trị giá 3 triệu USD và công suất 1.5 tấn/giờ. Nhà máy Kinh Đô tại Hưng Yên cũng được đưa vào hoạt động nhằm phục vụ cho thị trường Hà Nội và các tỉnh phía Bắc. Năm 2001 công ty đẩy mạnh việc xuất khẩu ra các thị trường Mỹ, Pháp, Canada, Đức, Đài Loan, Singapore, Campuchia, Lào, Nhật, Malaysia, Thái Lan. Năm 2002, sản phẩm và dây chuyền sản xuất của công ty được BVQI chứng nhận ISO 9002 và sau đó là ISO 9002:2000. Nâng vốn điều lệ lên 150 tỉ VNĐ, công ty bắt đầu gia nhập thị trường bánh Trung Thu và đổi tên thành Công ty cổ phần Kinh Đô. Ngày 01/10/2002, Công ty Kinh Đô chính thức chuyển thể từ Công ty TNHH Xây dựng và Chế Biến Thực Phẩm Kinh Đô sang hình thức Công ty Cổ Phần Kinh Đô. Sản lượng tiêu thụ năm sau luôn tăng gấp đôi so với năm trước. Kinh Đô hiện có một mạng lưới 150 nhà phân phối và trên 30.000 điểm bán lẻ rộng khắp cả nước.Tốc độ phát triển kênh phân phối hàng năm tăng từ 15% đến 20%. Năm 2003, Kinh Đô chính thức mua lại công ty kem đá Wall's Việt Nam của tập đoàn Unilever từ Anh Quốc và thay thế bằng nhãn hiệu kem Kido's, thành lập công ty Ki Do là bước đột phá, khẳng định sự tiên phong và sức mạnh vượt trội của Kinh Đô trong
  6. 6. 5 việc thực hiện hai chiến lược chính, đó là sáp nhập, liên kết, hợp tác và mở rộng, đa dạng hóa ngành hàng. Năm 2010 và 2012, Kinh Đô sáp nhập các công ty Kinh Đô miền Bắc, Ki Do và Vinabico vào KDC, định hình hướng đi mới mang tính chiến lược trên qui mô tập đoàn. Năm 2014, bán toàn bộ mảng kinh doanh bánh kẹo trở thành công ty con chính thống của Mondelez International có trụ sở chính tại Hoa Kỳ. 1.4 Thị phần của Kinh Đô: - Dẫn đầu thị phần ngành bánh kẹo. Danh mục sản phẩm đa dạng bao gồm tất cả các mảng kinh doanh của ngành bánh kẹo giúp KDC có thể xâm nhập vào tất cả các phân khúc trên thị trường. Do gần như thống lĩnh thị trường ở các phân khúc chính và khó tiếp tục chiếm thêm thị phần từ các phân khúc này nên thị phần chung chỉ tăng trưởng 1% trong vòng hai năm qua tuy nhiên KDC đang có chiến lược đẩy mạnh thị phần ở các mảng còn yếu như: Snack, sữa chua và kẹo. - Hệ thống phân phối lớn nhất. KDC có hệ thống phân phối lớn nhất ngành bánh kẹo và là một trong những hệ thống phân phối lớn nhất trong ngành thực phẩm với 300 nhà phân phối và hơn 200.000 điểm bán lẻ. Ngoài ra, hệ thống phân phối này còn bao gồm các kênh siêu thị như Co-op Mart, Big C, Metro… cùng với chuỗi cửa hàng Kinh Đô Bakery. Mạng lưới phân phối là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng nhất trong ngành thực phẩm. Nhờ mạng lưới sâu rộng, khách hàng có thể tiếp cận với các sản phẩm của KDC một cách tiện lợi nhất, đây cũng là rào cản lớn cho các đối thủ khác khi gia nhập ngành. Do tính chất mùa vụ, một số sản phẩm bánh kẹo không thể bán suốt năm nên KDC đã và đang có chiến lược tối đa hóa hệ thống phân phối của mình như hợp tác với đối tác chiến lược Glico và phát triển sản phẩm mới.
  7. 7. 6 2. Tổng quan về thị trường và một số đối thủ cạnh tranh: 2.1 Tổng quan thị trường: Hiện nay Việt Nam tiêu thụ khoảng 100.000 tấn bánh kẹo một năm bình quân khoảng 1,25kg/người/năm. Với khối lượng tiêu thụ như trên tổng giá trị của thị trường bánh kẹo Việt Nam vào khoảng 3.800 tỷ đồng… Trước giai đoạn đổi mới, các cơ sở sản xuất bánh kẹo lớn trong cả nước chủ yếu là các đơn vị kinh doanh quốc tế, với hai loại sản phẩm chính là kẹo cứng không nhân và bánh bích quy. Giai đoạn đổi mới bắt đầu kéo theo việc nhập khẩu nhiều loại bánh kẹo từ bên ngoài do năng lực sản xuất trong nước không đáp ứng được nhu cầu tăng lên nhanh chóng từ việc cải thiện thu nhập người dân. Sản phẩm bánh kẹo đa dạng dần. Tuy nhiên, đến những năm cuối của thập kỷ 90, sản phẩm trong nước đã giành lại đa số thị phần đã mất và hiện chiếm khoảng trên 70% giá thị trường. Tham gia thị trường hiện nay có khoảng trên 30 DN sản xuất bánh kẹo có tên tuổi trên thị trường, Số lượng các cơ sở sản xuất bánh kẹo nhỏ không có thống kê chính xác, với sản phẩm là bánh kẹo có phẩm chất thấp, được tiêu thụ tại các địa phương riêng lẻ. Các cơ sở này ước tính chiếm khoảng 35%-40% thị phần bánh kẹo cả nước. 2.2 Một số đối thủ cạnh tranh: 2.2.1 Đối thủ cạnh tranh trong nước: Công ty Bibica nổi tiếng với sản phẩm bánh Hura (2006) hiện đã chiếm 30% thị phần bánh bông lan. Các sản phẩm bánh bitscuits và cookies chiếm 20% thị phần bánh khô. Bánh Choco-pie và kẹo của Bibica được nhiều người tiêu dùng ưa chuộng. Ngoài ra Bibica còn cung cấp các sản phẩm dinh dưỡng. Công ty Bánh Kẹo Hải Hà sản xuất các sản phẩm ở cả năm nhóm cookies, bánh quy, kẹo cứng, kẹo mềm và kẹo dẻo nhưng có thế mạnh chủ yếu ở các sản phẩm kẹo. Sản
  8. 8. 7 phẩm của Hải Hà phục vụ cho thị trường bình dân với mức giá trung bình thấp. Với hơn 100 đại lý, Hải Hà đã thiết lập được một hệ thống phân phối ở 34 tỉnh thành trong cả nước, tập trung chủ yếu ở các khu vực miền Bắc và miền Trung. Chủ trương của Hải Hà là đa dạng hóa sản phẩm đặc biệt là những sản phẩm mang hương vị đặc trưng của hoa quả miền Bắc như kẹo chanh, mận…đồng thời bảo đảm ổn định chất lượng sản phẩm hiện hành, Về chiến lược tiếp thị của Công ty chiếm khoảng 6,5% thị trường bánh kẹo trong nước. Công ty Bánh Kẹo Hải Châu: cũng tương tự như Hải Hà, thị trường chính của Hải Châu là các tỉnh phía Bắc, sản phẩm phục vụ cho thị trường bình dân vớigiá bán trung bình và thấp, Hải Châu đang chiếm khoảng 3% thị trường bánh kẹo. Công ty Đường Quảng Ngãi: bắt đầu tham gia vào thị trường bánh kẹo từ năm 1994, đến nay Công ty đã có hơn 60 sản phẩm bánh kẹo các loại. Thị trường chính của các sản phẩm bánh kẹo của công ty là khu vực miền Trung, Tuy nhiên, do bánh kẹo chỉ là một trong nhiều ngành hàng của Công ty Đường Quảng Ngãi, mức độ tập trung đầu tư cho bánh kẹo không lớn. Thị phần của Công ty Đường Quảng Ngãi vào khoảng 2,5 %. Ngoài ra còn có Công ty Đường Lam Sơn, Xí nghiệp bánh Lubico, Công ty Bánh kẹo Tràng An… 2.2.2 Đối thủ cạnh tranh nước ngoài : Là các đơn vị có vốn đầu tư nước ngoài như Công ty Liên doanh Vinabico- Kotobuki, Công ty Liên doanh sản xuất Kẹo perfetti… các doanh nghiệp này đều có lợi thế về công nghệ do mới được thành lập khoảng bốn năm trở lại đây. Trong đó Công ty Liên doanh Vinaco-Kotobuki được thành lập ngày 12/11/1992 với vốn đăng kí kinh doanh là 3.740.000 USD, tập trung vào sản xuất các loại bánh cookies và bánh bích quy. Tuy nhiên, do thị trường chính của Vinabico-Kotobuki là thị trường xuất nhập khẩu nên công ty ít đầu tư, không quảng cáo để mở rộng thị phần trong nước. Vinabico-Kotobuki chỉ chiếm khoảng 1% thị trường bánh kẹo trong nước. Công ty Liên doanh Sản xuất Kẹo Perfetti- Việt Nam được hình thành vào ngày 22/8/1995 với vốn đăng ký kinh doanh là 5.600.000 USD, tập trung sản xuất các lọai kẹo cứng cao cấp Perfetti tập trung vào công tác tiếp thị và phân phố . Sản phẩm của Perfetti được ổn định chất lượng ở mức cao, Perfetti đang chiếm khoảng 60% thị trường bánh kẹo sản xuất trong nước. Bên cạnh các công ty sản xuất lớn, các cơ sở sản xuất bánh kẹo nhở chiếm một thì phần lớn, khoảng 35-40% tổng sản lượng bánh kẹo sản xuất trong nước. Sản phẩm nhập khẩu chiếm 30% thị phần ( bao gồm chính thức và chưa chính thức) chủ yếu từ Thái Lan, Malaysia, Hồng Kông và Trung Quốc… Một số sản phẩm bánh kẹo nhập khẩu hiện nay các đơn vị trong nước vẫn chưa sản xuất được.
  9. 9. 8 II. PHÂN TÍCH KẾT QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG KINH DOANH CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH ĐÔ BẢNG CÂN ĐỐI KẾ TOÁN HẰNG NĂM Đơn vị tính: 1.000.000 VNĐ Tiêu Chí 2017 2018 2019 TÀI SẢN A. Tài sản lưu động và đầu tư ngắn hạn 5.406.718 5.331.755 4.912.949 I. Tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền 1.807.684 644.541 524.591 II. Các khoản đầu tư tài chính ngắn hạn 1.375.856 2.079.920 598.325 III. Các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn 1.066.848 941.525 2.724.696 IV. Tổng hàng tồn kho 1.022.532 1.195.847 907.997 V. Tài sản ngắn hạn khác 133.798 469.922 157.341 B. Tài sản cố định và đầu tư dài hạn 5.900.457 7.179.786 7.019.205 I. Các khoản phải thu dài hạn 117.926 92.128 60.437 II. Tài sản cố định 2.332.220 2.930.190 2.851.640 III. Bất động sản đầu tư 5.370 5.178 4.986 IV. Tài sản dở dang dài hạn 22.339 28.983 17.051 V. Các khoản đầu tư tài chính dài hạn 2.157.487 3.568.165 3.716.017 VI. Tổng tài sản dài hạn khác 213.198 193.720 133.348 VII. Lợi thế thương mại 1.051.917 361.421 235.726 TỔNG CỘNG TÀI SẢN 11.307.175 12.511.540 11.932.154 NGUỒN VỐN
  10. 10. 9 A. Nợ phải trả 3.489.795 4.153.302 3.776.502 I. Nợ ngắn hạn 2.301.649 2.635.819 2.684.940 II. Nợ dài hạn 1.188.146 1.517.483 1.091.562 B. Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu 7.817.380 8.358.239 8.155.652 I. Vốn chủ sở hữu 7.817.380 8.358.239 8.155.652 II. Nguồn kinh phí và quỹ khác TỔNG CỘNG NGUỒN VỐN 11.307.175 12.511.540 11.932.154 KẾT QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG KINH DOANH Đơn vị tính: 1.000.000 VNĐ Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 1. Tổng doanh thu hoạt động kinh doanh 7.118.098 7.720.518 7.330.204 2. Các khoản giảm trừ doanh thu 101.773 111.951 120.256 3. Doanh thu thuần (1)-(2) 7.016.325 7.608.568 7.209.947 4. Giá vốn hàng bán 5.562.876 6.313.280 5.579.075 5. Lợi nhuận gộp (3)-(4) 1.453.449 1.295.288 1.630.872 6. Doanh thu hoạt động tài chính 641.180 229.816 135.649 7. Chi phí tài chính 161.220 178.622 159.918 -Trong đó: Chi phí lãi vay 157.277 155.328 153.593 8. Phần lợi nhuận hoặc lỗ trong công ty liên kết liên doanh 148.224 283.946 239.873 9. Chi phí bán hàng 1.061.728 1.051.107 1.119.320 10. Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp 457.656 412.446 469.104
  11. 11. 10 11. Lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh (5)+(6)-(7)+(8)-(9)-(10) 562.248 166.876 258.052 12. Thu nhập khác 21.708 17.034 38.025 13. Chi phí khác 23.317 7.371 12.763 14. Lợi nhuận khác (12)-(13) -1.609 9.663 25.262 15. Tổng lợi nhuận kế toán trước thuế (11)+(14) 560.639 176.538 283.314 16. Chi phí thuế TNDN hiện hành 63.019 15.553 98.419 17. Chi phí thuế TNDN hoãn lại 57.514 13.355 -22.364 18. Chi phí thuế TNDN (16)+(17) 120.533 28.908 76.056 19. Lợi nhuận sau thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp (15)-(18) 440.105 147.631 207.258 20. Lợi nhuận sau thuế của cổ đông không kiểm soát 100.913 108.653 58.477 21. Lợi nhuận sau thuế của cổ đông của công ty mẹ (19)-(20) 339.192 38.978 148.782 1. Phân tích doanh thu của doanh nghiệp: Năm 2017 doanh thu đạt 7.118.098 triệu đồng, năm 2018 đạt hơn 7.720.518 triệu tăng 0.92% tương ứng với 602.420 triệu đồng. Năm 2019 doanh thu giảm so với năm 2018 là 390.314 triệu đồng.
  12. 12. 11 Có thể nói, doanh thu của công ty qua các năm có sự đồng đều. Mảng kinh doanh bán lẻ dầu ăn tăng trưởng trong Quý 3 năm 2018 so với cùng kì năm 2017 do đã bắt đầu vào giai đoạn cao điểm. TAC chuyển đổi dần từ các dòng sản phẩm giá trị thấp, lợi nhuận thấp và hàng xá có sản lượng bán ra lớn sang đẩy mạnh các dòng sản phẩm cao cấp nhằm tăng trưởng lợi nhuận, cải thiện khả năng sinh lời. Động lực chính cho sự tăng trưởng và khả năng sinh lời của TAC trong tương lai sẽ đến từ việc tăng doanh thu từ phân khúc sản phẩm cao cấp và những cải thiện trong việc phát triển sản phẩm. Doanh thu mảng kem và sữa chua bị sụt giảm do mức độ cạnh tranh cao. Đối với mảng kem, sự gia tăng ở phân khúc cao cấp đã bù đắp phần nào sụt giảm ở các phân khúc thấp hơn và điều này tiếp tục giúp chúng tôi đảm bảo thị phần. Mảng sữa chua tiếp tục giảm do ảnh hưởng của sự cạnh tranh về giá dẫn đến doanh thu thuần giảm khoảng 30%. Sự ra mắt các sản phẩm mới của KDC đã bị trì hoãn vì Công ty đang trong quá trình tổ chức lại việc bán hàng và cải thiện hiệu quả sản xuất. Điều này nhằm giúp công ty xác định được đúng sản phẩm, đúng địa điểm và đúng thời điểm với chi phí hợp lý. Đơn vị tính: 1.000.000 VNĐ (Trích KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẬP ĐOÀN KIDO QUÝ III NĂM 2019) Năm 2019 Xu hướng tiêu dùng tăng nhanh tại các kênh hiện đại (minimart) tại các thành phố lớn đã giúp KDC mở rộng kênh phân phối và độ phủ. So với cùng kỳ năm ngoái, độ phủ trên kênh hiện đại tăng 45%. Do việc tổ chức sản xuất hợp lý, cắt giảm các sản phẩm không hiệu quả, đồng thời doanh số tăng giúp lợi nhuận gộp tăng 23% so với cùng kỳ. Biên lợi nhuận gộp tăng từ 53,7% lên 59%. Việc tái cấu trúc bộ phận bán hàng
  13. 13. 12 và quản lý, đồng thời kiểm soát tốt các khoản chi phí đã giúp chi phí hoạt động Quý 3/2019 giảm 8% so với cùng kỳ năm trước. Lợi nhuận trước thuế 9 tháng đạt 180 tỷ đồng vượt 238% so với cùng kỳ năm trước và vượt 20% kế hoạch năm 2019 đặt ra. Công ty hướng đến việc phát triển những sản phẩm kem mới đáp ứng nhu cầu đa dạng hóa ngày càng cao của khách hàng, đặc biệt là giới trẻ, nhằm gia tăng thương hiệu và hiệu quả hoạt động của Công ty. Hiện tại Ban lãnh đạo Tập đoàn KIDO đã tìm hiểu thị trường và làm việc với các công ty trong nước và nước ngoài để tìm kiếm các cơ hội hợp tác mở rộng danh mục sản phẩm. Công ty hướng đến việc nhanh chóng nắm bắt, cập nhật và chuyển hóa các sản phẩm ăn vặt và tráng miệng trở thành sản phẩm Kem theo trào lưu mới của giới trẻ. 2. Phân tích chi phí của doanh nghiệp: Đơn vị tính: 1.000.000 VNĐ Đơn vị tính: 1.000.000 VNĐ Chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Chênh lệch 18-17 Chênh lệch 19-18 Giá vốn bán hàng 5.562.876 6.313.280 5.579.075 750.404 -734.205 Chi phí bán hàng 1.061.728 1.051.107 1.119.320 -10.621 68.213 Chi phí quản lý 457.656 412.446 469.104 -45.210 56.658 Doanh thu thuần (DTT) 7.016.325 7.608.568 7.209.947 592.243 -398.621 Giá vốn/DTT 79.3% 83% 77.4% 3.7% -5.6% Chi phí bán hàng/DTT 15.13% 13.81% 15.52% -1,32% 1.71% Chi phí QLDN/DTT 6.52% 5.42% 6.5% -1,1% 1.08% Chỉ tiêu Biến động 18/17 Biến động 19/18 ST TL Tsf ST TL Tsf Doanh thu 592.243 19.61 -398.621 -33.00 Tổng CPKD -55.831 -3.67 -2,42 124.871 8.5 2.8 CP bán hàng -10.621 -1 -1,32 68.213 6.5 1.71 CP quản lý -45.210 -9.87 -1,1 56.658 13.74 1.08 Gía vốn hàng bán 750.404 13.49 3.7 -734.205 -11.63 -5.6
  14. 14. 13 – Về chi phí giá vốn hàng bán: Xét năm 2017 - 2018: Nhìn trên bảng biểu ta thấy từ năm 2017 đến 2018 lượng giá vốn hàng bán và doanh thu thuần đều tăng. Năm 2017 giá vốn hàng bán chiếm 79,3% doanh thu thuần còn năm 2018 giá vốn hàng bán chiếm 83% doanh thu thuần, tăng gần 3,7%. Bên cạnh đó ta cũng thấy tốc độ tăng của giá vốn hàng bán là 13,49% tăng thấp hơn tốc độ tăng của doanh thu là 19,61%. → Có thể thấy qua 2 năm giá vốn hàng bán của doanh nghiệp tuy có tăng do chịu tác động của lạm phát song lượng tăng là không đáng kể và không ảnh hưởng nhiều đến tốc độ phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Điều này là nhờ vào việc doanh nghiệp đã có những nổ lực trong việc chống lạm phát. Tuy nhiên tỉ lệ giá vốn hàng bán trên doanh thu vẫn còn cao do đó trong những năm tới doanh nghiệp cần có các nổ lực để giảm giá vốn hàng bán nâng cao doanh thu nhắm gia tăng lợi nhuận. Xét năm 2018 – 2019: Năm 2019 giá vốn hàng bán chiếm 77,4% doanh thu thuần còn năm 2018 giá vốn hàng bán chiếm 83% doanh thu thuần, giảm gần 5,6%. Tốc độ giảm của giá vốn hàng bán là 11.63% giảm thấp hơn tốc độ giảm của doanh thu là 33%. Chi phí giá vốn hàng bán chiếm tỷ trọng lớn ( đều chiếm gần 80%) trong doanh thu thuần, Kinh Đô cần chủ động hơn nữa các chính sách về chi phí đầu vào để tăng lợi nhuận, đạt hiệu quả kinh doanh cao trong thời gian tới. Tuy nhiên tốc độ tăng giá vốn hàng bán cũng giảm dần từ 79% năm 2017 xuống còn 77% năm 2019, điều này cho thấy công ty đã có những chính sách tiết kiệm hợp lý, đã áp dụng những công nghệ hiện đại vào sản suất, không ngừng cải thiện để nâng cao doanh thu. Công ty đã ứng dụng đầy đủ các tính năng của bộ phần mềm bao gồm: Quản lý Tài Chính Kế toán, Quản lý bán hàng, Quản lý mua hàng, Quản lý kho, Quản Lý sản xuất. Điều này giúp Kinh Đô quản lý hoạt động doanh nghiệp khoa học hơn. Qua bảng phân tích trên ta nhận thấy, tổng chi phí kinh doanh của công ty tăng, năm 2017 là 1.518.384 triệu, chiếm 21,65 % tổng doanh thu nhưng năm 2018 chỉ còn 1.463.553 triệu, chiếm 20,3 % tổng doanh thu, biến động 2017-2018 là 3,67% tương ứng với gần 55.831 triệu đồng. Năm 2019, tổng chi phí kinh doanh của công ty là 1.588.424 triệu đồng, chiếm tới 22,03 % tổng doanh thu, biến động 2018 – 2019 là 8,5 %, tương ứng với gần 125 tỷ. Cụ thể biến động về chi phí bán hàng và chi phí quản lí như sau: – Chi phí bán hàng: Trong giai đoạn 2017 – 2019: tỉ trọng chi phí bán hàng trong tổng doanh thu tăng giảm thất thường. Năm 2017 chi phí bán hàng là 1.061.728 triệu đồng, chiếm 15,13% doanh thu, năm 2018 chiếm 71,82 % tổng chi phí kinh doanh. Năm 2019, chi phí bán hàng là 1.119.320 triệu, chiếm 70,45 % tổng chi phí kinh doanh. Biến động chi phí bán
  15. 15. 14 hàng 2017 – 2018 là 1 %, tương ứng với 10.621 triệu đồng. Biến động chi phí bán hàng năm 2018 – 2019 là 6,5 %, tương ứng với 68.213 triệu đồng. Giai đoạn 2018 - 2019 chi phí bán hàng của doanh nghiệp có tăng tuy nhiên tốc độ tăng của doanh thu lại giảm. Cụ thể là tốc độ tăng của chi phí bán hàng là 6,5% còn tốc độ tăng của doanh thu giảm 33%. Chi phí tăng mà doanh thu giảm thì lại là điều đáng lo lắng vì như thế nó sẽ làm giảm lợi nhuận, điều này sẽ ảnh hưởng rất nhiều đến hiệu quả kinh doanh của Công ty. Năm 2018 chi phí bán hàng chiếm 13,81% doanh thu còn năm 2019 chi phí bán hàng của doanh nghiệp chiếm 15,52% doanh thu. Tỷ trọng chi phí bán hàng trên DTT tăng dần qua các năm chứng tỏ công tác quản lý chi phí bán hàng ngày càng yếu dần, hiệu quả quản lý các khoản chi phí bán hàng càng thấp. Công ty cần quản lý chặt chẽ hơn chi phí bán hàng nhằm tăng hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh. – Chi phí quản lí: Năm 2017, chi phí quản lí đạt 457.656 triệu đồng, chiếm 30,12% tổng chi phí kinh doanh. Năm 2018, chi phí quản lí chiếm 28,18% tổng chi phí kinh doanh và năm 2019 chiếm 29,55% tổng chi phí kinh doanh. Biến động 2017 – 2018 là 9,87%, tương ứng với 45.210 triệu đồng. Biến động 2018 – 2019 là 13,74%, tương ứng với xấp xỉ 56.658 triệu đồng. Chi phí quản lí doanh nghiệp của Kinh Đô năm 2019 cũng tăng và cụ thể là tăng gần 13,74% so với năm 2018. Đây là mức tăng khá. Chi phí quản lí doanh nghiệp năm 2018 chiếm 5,42% doanh thu còn năm 2019 thì chiếm 6,5% doanh thu. Chi phí quản lí doanh nghiệp chủ yếu là do doanh nghiệp tăng chi phí thiết kế web, tăng chi phí đào tạo. Vì vậy ta kết luận mặc dù chi phí quản lí doanh nghiệp có tăng song mức tăng này là phù hợp, chứng tỏ các nỗ lực của doanh nghiệp trong việc nâng cao chất lượng phục vụ, chất lượng sản phẩm cũng như quảng bá rộng hơn hình ảnh của công ty. Những chi phí này là hợp lí. Bên cạnh đó mức tăng chi phí quản lí doanh nghiệp vẫn cao hơn mức tăng của doanh thu. do đó ta thấy hiệu quả quản lí chi phí quản lí của doanh nghiệp vẫn còn chưa tốt doanh nghiệp cần có các biện pháp khẩc phục, thay đổi phương pháp để giảm tốc độ tăng của chi phí đồng thời góp phần vào việc tăng lợi nhuận. Nhìn chung qua 2 năm, giá vốn hàng bán cũng như chi phí bán hàng, chi phi quản lí doanh nghiệp của công ty tăng. Song những mức tăng này đầu không cao tuy nhiên mức tăng doanh thu lại giảm. Công ty kinh đô vẫn chưa quản lí tốt các chi phí này và nên tiếp tục cải thiện nhằm tăng cao lợi nhuận của công ty. – Hiệu suất sử dụng chi phí: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh cứ 1 đồng chi phí mang lại bao nhiều đồng doanh thu. Phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng chi phí chúng ta sẽ thấy được quá trình quản lí chi phí của doanh nghiệp có hiệu quả không. Từ đó rút ra nguyên nhân tại sao.
  16. 16. 15 Tình hình thực tế của doanh nghiệp như sau: 2017 – 2018 – 2019 Chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Chi phí 1.703.921 1.649.546 1.761.105 Doanh thu thuần 7.016.325 7.608.568 7.209.947 Hiệu suất sử dụng chi phí 4,1177 4,6125 4,0934 Đơn vị tính: 1.000.000 VNĐ Theo bảng trên ta thấy, hiệu suất sử dụng chi phí của doanh nghiệp 3 năm 2017 là 4,1% tức là cứ 1 đồng chi phí mang lại 4.1 đồng doanh thu, năm 2018 là 4,6% tức là cứ 1 đồng chi phí mang lại 4.6 đồng doanh thu còn năm 2019 là 4,09% tức là cứ 1 đồng chi phí mang lại 4.09 đồng doanh thu. Nhìn chung, hiệu quả sử dụng chi phí của doanh nghiệp như trên là khá cao. Mặc dù năm 2019 hiệu quả sử dụng chi phí của doanh nghiệp thấp hơn của năm 2018 là 0,51%. Điều này có thể được lí giải vì giá nguyên vật liệu tăng do tác động của lạm phát. Theo bản cáo bạch của công ty chúng ta đều biết, chi phi nguyên vật liệu chiếm khá nhiều giá thành sản phẩm do đó việc tăng hay giảm giá nguyên vật liệu có ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến chi phí cũng như kết quả kinh doanh của công ty. Đặc biệt trước tình hình tăng giá do lạm phát như vậy, công ty đã có những nỗ lực nhằm làm giảm chi phí như: công ty thực hiện kiểm soát chi phí bằng việc kiểm soát quá trình sản xuất. Quy trình sản xuất của Kinh Đô được thiết lập cụ thể chặt chẽ và đồng bộ, bảo đảm thực hiện công việc đúng ở mọi khâu ngay từ ban đầu để ngăn ngừa phát sinh các sai sót và hỏng hóc. Hàng tháng bộ phận kế toán quản trị và giá thành lập báo cáo kiểm soát chi phí sản xuất, báo cáo này được luân chuyển qua nhiều cấp khác nhau từ kế toán trường giám đốc tài chính và tổng giám đốc điều hành. Vì vậy với việc thực hiện các nỗ lực này chúng ta có thể tin rằng trong các năm sau hiệu suất sử dụng chi phí của doanh nghiệp sẽ tăng cao hơn. 3. Phân tích tình hình lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp: Chỉ tiêu Biến động 2019-2018 ST TL TT Tổng LN trước thuế 106.776 60.48 LNT từ HĐ SXKD 91.176 54.64 LN khác 15.599 161.43 3.45 Đơn vị tính: 1.000.000 VNĐ
  17. 17. 16 (trích bảng phân tích biến động lợi nhuận ) Năm 2018, tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế của Kinh Đô đạt 176.538 triệu đồng. Năm 2019, con số này đã đạt 283.314 triệu đồng và tăng 60.48% so với năm 2018.Từ năm 2018 đến 2019 lợi nhuận từ hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh tăng 91.176 (54.64%) Năm 2018 lợi nhuận từ hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh chiếm tỉ trọng 94.52% và lợi nhuận khác chiếm 5.47% tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế. Năm 2019 tỷ trọng của lợi nhuận khác tăng lên mức 8.92%, lợi nhuận thuần từ hoạt động kinh doanh giảm xuống còn 91.08%. Từ năm 2018 -> 2019 lợi nhuận khác tăng 15.599 triệu đồng (161.43%) tương đương với mức tăng tỷ trọng 3.45 %.4 *Nhóm em không phân tích tình hình lợi nhuận của Kinh Đô giai đoạn 2017 – 2018 là do có yếu tố không thuộc về lĩnh vực kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp đã tác động và làm thay đổi mức lợi nhuận rõ rệt. Thầy có thể xem thêm tại https://vietstock.vn/2018/10/bao-gio-thay-kdc8230-lai-thay-tet-737-631863.htm * 4. Phân tích tình hình tài chính doanh nghiệp: 4.1 Phân tích khái quát tài sản, nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp: 4.1.1 Tỷ suất đầu tư: Năm Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Tỷ suất đầu tư 0.52 0.57 0.58 Tỷ suất tự tài trợ 0.69 0.67 0.68 TSLĐ/NNH 2.35 2.02 1.83 TSCĐ/NVTX 0.26 0.3 0.31 Tỷ suất đầu tư của Kinh Đô năm 2017 là 0.52, năm 2018 ở mức 0.57 và sang năm 2019 lại tăng lên 0.58 . Như vậy là tỷ suất đầu tư vào tài sản cố định của Kinh Đô đã tăng lên, trong khi đó tài sản lưu động của doanh nghiệp lại giảm xuống đáng kể. Doanh nghiệp cần phải chú trọng vào tài sản lưu động nhiều hơn vì trong nền kinh tế thị trường yêu cầu về tài sản lưu động là rất lớn, có thể coi tài sản lưu động là nhựa sống tuần hoàn trong doanh nghiệp. Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Tỷ suất đầu tư 0.52 0.57 0.58
  18. 18. 17 4.1.2 Tỷ suất tự tài trợ: Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 Tỷ suất tự tài trợ 0.69 0.67 0.68 Tỷ suất tự tài trợ của Kinh Đô năm 2019 là 0.68, nghĩa là vốn chủ sở hữu chiếm 68% tổng nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp, so với năm 2017 thì chỉ số này đã giảm tới 1% và tăng 1% so với năm 2018. Nhưng nhìn chung cơ cấu nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp ở mức chấp nhận được (vốn chủ sở hữu chiếm 30-70% tổng nguồn vốn) và vì thế mức độ rủi ro trong kinh doanh là hoàn toàn có thể kiểm soát được. 4.1.3 Hệ số đảm bảo nguồn vốn cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh: Các chỉ tiêu 2017 2018 2019 TSLĐ/NNH 2.35 2.02 1.83 TSCĐ/NVTX 0.26 0.3 0.31 Nhìn vào các chỉ tiêu trên của Kinh Đô, ta thấy qua 3 năm thì tỷ lệ TSLĐ/NNH đều lớn hơn 1 và tỷ lệ TSCĐ/NVTX đều nhỏ hơn 1 vì vậy trong quá trình kinh doanh trong suốt 3 năm qua thì vốn lưu động ròng của Kinh Đô đều dương (vì VLĐR=TSLĐ-NNH=NVTX-TSCĐ) cho nên doanh nghiệp có khả năng tài trợ tốt cho các hoạt động kinh doanh trong ngắn hạn cũng như có khả năng thanh toán trong ngắn hạn. Ngoài ra thì vốn chủ sở hữu của doanh nghiệp tăng đều đặn qua 3 năm 7.817.380 -> 8.358.239 -> 8.155.652 nên ta cũng thấy được mức độ bền vững trong việc tăng vốn lưu động ròng của các doanh nghiệp. 4.2 Phân tích khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp: Định giá khái quát mức độ độc lập TC 2018 2019 Chênh lệch Hệ số tài trợ 0.66 0.68 0.02 Khả năng thanh toán Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tổng quát 3.01 3.16 0.15 Hệ số khả năng thánh toán ngắn hạn 2.02 1.83 -0.19 Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nhanh 1.57 1.49 -0.08 Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tức thì 0.24 0.19 -0.05 Hệ số nợ Hệ số nợ trên tổng tài sản 0.33 0.32 -0.01 Hệ số trên nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu 0.5 0.46 -0.04
  19. 19. 18 4.2.1 Hệ số tài trợ: Chỉ tiêu 2018 2019 Chênh lệch Hệ số tài trợ 0.66 0.68 0.02 Hệ số tài trợ chỉ của năm 2018 là 0.66, năm 2019 tăng them 0.02 là 0.68, từ đó phản ánh khả năng tự đảm bảo về mặt tài chính và mức độ độc lập về mặt tài chính của doanh nghiệp này. Ngoài ra còn cho thấy khả năng tự đảm bảo về mặt tài chính của Kinh Đô. 4.2.2 Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tổng quát: Chỉ tiêu 2018 2019 Chênh lệch Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tổng quát 3.01 3.16 0.15 Qua 2 năm ta thấy hệ số thanh toán tổng quát của doanh nghiệp đều ở mức lớn hơn 1, điều này cho ta thấy được rằng cả 2 năm doanh nghiệp đảm bảo được khả năng thanh toán tổng quát. Năm 2018, hệ số thanh toán tổng quát của Kinh Đô là 3.01 năm 2019 là 3.16 cho thấy khả năng thanh toán của Kinh Đô tăng lên 0.15. 4.2.3 Hệ số khả năng thanh toán ngắn hạn: Chỉ tiêu 2018 2019 Chênh lệch Hệ số khả năng thanh toán ngắn hạn 2.02 1.83 -0.19 Cả 2 năm hệ số thanh toán đều lớn hơn 1 cho thấy tài sản ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp có khả năng thanh toán tốt các khoản nợ ngắn hạn. Năm 2018 hệ số thanh toán ngắn hạn của Kinh Đô là 2.02 , năm 2019 là 1.83 tức là giảm 0.19 lần. Điều này có thể được giải thích là do khoản nợ ngắn hạn chỉ tăng từ 2.635.819 -> 2.684.940 trong khi tài sản ngắn hạn giảm từ 5.331.755 -> 4.912.949 4.2.4 Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nhanh: Chỉ tiêu 2018 2019 Chênh lệch Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nhanh 1.57 1.49 -0.08 Cả 2 năm Kinh Đô đều có hệ số lớn hơn 1, doanh nghiệp đảm bảo và thừa khả năng thanh toán nhanh. Năm 2019 giảm so với năm 2018 0.08 lần điều này có thể giải thích do tài sản ngắn hạn giảm từ 5.331.755 -> 4.912.949 4.2.5 Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tức thì: Chỉ tiêu 2018 2019 Chênh lệch Hệ số khả năng thanh toán toán tức 0.24 0.19 -0.05 Trong 2 năm liên tiếp, hệ số thanh toán tức thời của Kinh Đô thấp hơn 1 chứng tỏ trong suốt 2 năm doanh nghiệp này không có khả năng thanh toán tức thời. Qua đó ta thấy
  20. 20. 19 được rằng lượng tiền mặt cũng như là các khoản tương đương tiền ở doanh nghiệp luôn ở mức thấp hơn nhiều so với những khoản nợ ngắn hạn và họ gần như không đủ khả năng thanh toán tức thì. 4.2.6 Hệ số nợ trên tổng tài sản: Chỉ tiêu 2018 2019 Chênh lệch Hệ số nợ trên tổng tài sản 0.33 0.32 -0.01 Hệ số nợ trên tổng tài sản đo lường mức độ sử dụng nợ vay của doanh nghiệp để tài trợ cho tổng tài sản. Điều này có nghĩa là trong tổng số tài sản hiện tại của doanh nghiệp được tài trợ khoảng bao nhiêu phần trăm là nợ vay. Hệ số nợ trên tổng tài sản của doanh nghiệp từ 2018 qua 2019 giảm 0.01 lần có thể thấy chỉ số này khá thấp nghĩa là doanh nghiệp chưa tận dụng sự huy động vốn bằng nợ. 4.2.7 Hệ số nợ trên nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu: Chỉ tiêu 2018 2019 Chênh lệch Hệ số nợ trên nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu 0.5 0.46 -0.04 Hệ số này cung cấp cho nhà phân tích và nhà đầu tư một cái nhìn khái quát về sức mạnh tài chính của doanh nghiệp, và làm thế nào doanh nghiệp có thể chi trả cho các hoạt động của nó. Hệ số nợ trên nguồn vốn chủ sở hữa từ năm 2018 qua 2019 giảm 0.04 lần, thấy được tình hình tài chính khả quan cũng như doanh nghiệp đã giảm được gánh nặng về các khoản nợ và mức độ rủi ro đối với doanh nghiệp. 4.3 Chỉ tiêu hiệu quả sử dụng tài sản. 4.3.1 Vòng quay tổng tài sản. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Vòng quay tổng tài sản 0,621 0,608 0,604 Nhìn vào vòng quay tổng tài sản, ta thấy được tài sản trong 3 năm lần lượt quay được 0,621 năm 2017, 0,608 năm 2018 và năm 2019 là 0,604 vòng và có xu hướng giảm dần từ từ theo từng năm. Chỉ số này tương đối thấp cho thấy tài sản của doanh nghiệp vận động chậm, có thể do hàng tồn kho, sản phẩm dang dở hoặc các vấn đề khác làm cho doanh thu giảm. Đối với ngành bánh kẹo có nhiều doanh nghiệp thâm nhập thị trường
  21. 21. 20 cũng làm cho vòng quay tài sản quay chậm đi. Doanh nghiệp nên có những giải pháp cho hàng tồn kho hoặc đấy nhanh tiến độ sản xuất sản phẩm dang dở. 4.3.2 Sức sản xuất của tài sản dài hạn: Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Sức sản xuất của tài sản dài hạn 1,206 1,075 1,044 Kết quả cho thấy năm 2017, 2018, 2019 lần lượt là 1,206; 1,075; 1,044. Chứng tỏ 1 đồng TSDH của Kinh Đô thì tạo ra được hơn 1 đồng doanh thu, điều này cho thấy TSDH của doanh nghiệp đang hoạt động tốt và góp phần tăng thêm lợi nhuận. Doanh nghiệp cần có phương án giữ cho sức sản xuất ổn định vì nó đang giảm chậm dần. Nếu muốn mở rộng việc sản xuất kinh doanh thêm thi Kinh Đô cần phải đầu tư thêm vốn. 4.3.3 Vòng quay tài sản ngắn hạn. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Vòng quay TSNH 1,3 1,427 1,468 Cũng giống như ở vòng quay TSDH, vòng quay TSNH trong 3 năm đều đạt trên mức hơn 1 vòng quay cho thấy được rằng Kinh Đô biết tận dụng triệt để các khoản tài sản lưu động và đầu tư ngắn hạn hiệu quả. Từ năm 2017 có 1,3 vòng đến năm 2019 có 1,468 vòng tăng 0,168 vòng là dấu hiệu góp phần tăng doanh thu do sử dụng TSNH ngày càng tốt. 4.3.4 Suất hao phí của tài sản so với doanh thu thuần. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Suất hao phí của TS so với DT thuần 1,612 1,644 1,655 Kết quả Suất hoa phí của TS so với DT thuần năm 2019 là 1,655 tăng so với năm 2017 0,043 lần, so với năm 2018 tăng 0,011 lần. Điều này chứng tỏ hiệu quả sử dụng tài sản của DN chưa tốt, chưa tiết kiệm được TS cũng như nâng cao DT thuần trong kì của DN. Kinh Đô muốn thu được DT thuần cao hơn thì cần giảm đầu tư vào TS.
  22. 22. 21 4.3.5 Suất hao phí của TS so với lợi nhuận sau thuế. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Suất hao phí của TS so với LNST 25,692 84,749 57,572 Suất hao phí TS so với LNST năm 2019 là 57,572 so với năm 2017 cao hơn 31,88 lần còn đối với năm 2018 thì giảm đi 27,177 lần. Chỉ tiêu này còn khá cao, cho thấy hiệu quả sử dụng TS còn thấp, làm giảm sức hấp dẫn đối với cổ đông đầu tư. 4.4 Phân tích chỉ tiêu sinh lời của doanh nghiệp. 4.4.1 Tỷ suất sinh lời của tài sản. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 ROA (%) 3,9 1,2 1,7 Hiệu quả của việc chuyển vốn đầu tư thành lợi nhuận được thể hiện qua ROA. ROA càng cao thì càng tốt vì công ty đang kiếm được nhiều tiền hơn trên lượng đầu tư ít hơn. Tỷ suất sinh lời của tài sản của cty vào năm 2017 cho thấy cứ bỏ ra 100 đồng đầu tư thì thu được 3,9 đồng lợi nhuận sau thuế. Sang năm 2018 ROA của Kinh Đô giảm sâu hơn 30% so với năm ngoái. Để lí giải cho việc LNST giảm mạnh, Lãnh đạo KDC cho biết, lợi nhuận giảm mạnh như trên là do năm trước công ty ghi nhận doanh thu tài chính liên quan gồm chuyển nhượng phần còn lại của mảng bánh kẹo (205 tỷ đồng). Năm 2019 Kinh Đô bắt đầu lại công cuộc leo dốc với chỉ số ROA đã tăng hơn 141% so với năm 2018. Thông qua việc trang bị TSCĐ một cách vừa đủ, công ty có thể giúp chỉ số ROA tăng cao hơn nữa. 4.4.2 Tỷ suất sinh lời của vốn chủ sở hữu. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 ROE (%) 5,6 1,8 2,5 Tỷ lệ ROE càng cao càng chứng tỏ công ty sử dụng hiệu quả đồng vốn của cổ đông, có nghĩa là công ty đã cân đối một cách hài hòa giữa vốn cổ đông với vốn đi vay để khai thác lợi thế cạnh tranh của mình trong quá trình huy động vốn, mở rộng quy mô. Cho nên hệ số ROE càng cao thì các cổ phiếu càng hấp dẫn các nhà đầu tư hơn.
  23. 23. 22 ROE vào năm 2017 cho thấy cứ 100 đồng vốn chủ sở hữu thì Kinh Đô đem về 5,6 đồng LNST. Chỉ số này cũng giảm hơn 32% vào năm 2018. Kinh Đô đang có những chiến lược sử dụng vốn chủ sở hữu một cách hiệu quả hơn, có thể thấy rõ qua việc ROE tăng hơn 138% so với năm 2018. 4.4.3 Tỷ suất sinh lời của vốn. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 ROI (%) 5 1,4 2,4 ROI khác với ROE ở chỗ ROE là LNST/vốn chủ sở hữu, còn ROI là LNTT/Tổng vốn bình quân. Chỉ số ROI của cty vào năm 2017 khá cao chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp sử dụng vốn tốt, song sang năm 2018, cty đã rẽ lối sang hướng đầu tư nhiều mảng nên tỷ suất sinh lời của vốn cty giảm hơn 28% so với năm 2017. Sau cú tuột dốc ấy, Kinh Đô rút kinh nghiệm và đưa ra những kế hoạch sử dụng vốn tốt hơn. Kết quả là tăng chỉ số ROI lên 171% so với 2018. 4.4.4 Tỷ suất sinh lời của doanh thu. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 ROS (%) 6,3 1,9 2,9 ROS: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh 1 đơn vị doanh thu thuần thu được từ kinh doanh đem lại mấy đơn vị lợi nhuận sau thuế. Ở năm 2017 ta có thể thấy cứ 100 đồng doanh thu thuần thì đem lại 6,3 đồng lợi nhuận sau thuế. Chỉ số này giảm 30% ở năm 2018 cho thấy hiệu quả kinh doanh của công ty đang bị giảm mạnh. Song công ty đang trong đà khắc phục chuyện này thông qua việc chỉ số ROS của năm 2019 đã tăng hơn 152% so với năm 2018. 4.4.5 Tỷ suất sinh lời của tài sản dài hạn. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Tỷ suất sinh lời của TSDH (%) 7,5 2,1 3
  24. 24. 23 Tỷ suất sinh lời của TSDH ở năm 2017 của Kinh Đô cho biết cứ 100 đồng giá trị TSDH thì tạo ra được 7,5 đồng lợi nhuận. Việc này cho thấy Kinh Đô có chiến lược sử dụng TSDH khá tốt, song do ảnh hưởng của số liệu về việc chuyển nhượng phần còn lại của mảng bánh kẹo nên chỉ số này đã giảm 28% vào năm 2017. Những chiến lược mới được vạch ra đã giúp tỷ suất sinh lời của TSDH của Kinh Đô tăng hơn 142% so với 2018. 4.4.6 Tỷ suất sinh lời của TSNH. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Năm 2019 Tỷ suất sinh lời của TSNH. (%) 8,1 2,8 4,2 Tỷ suất sinh lời của TSNH ở năm 2017 của Kinh Đô cho biết cứ 100 đồng giá trị TSNH thì dn thu được 8,1 đồng lợi nhuận. Và con số này ở năm 2018 đã giảm hơn 34%. Sang năm 2019, Kinh Đô có thay đổi lớn trong việc sử dụng TSNH khiến tỷ suất sinh lời của TSNH đã tăng 150% so với 2018. Đây là chỉ tiêu có mức tăng lớn nhất trong số các chỉ tiêu sinh lời của doanh nghiệp. ➢ Nhận xét: Qua các chỉ tiêu sinh lời của doanh nghiệp ở trên, ta có thể thấy dù Kinh Đô gặp trục trặc về số liệu tài chính ở giai đoạn cuối 2017 đầu 2018 và việc Kinh Đô sử dụng vốn vào các phi vụ đầu tư lạc loài, song công ty đã kịp thời cứu vớt chính mình bằng cách đưa ra chiến lược sử dụng vốn hiệu quả hơn, điều này đã giúp Kinh Đô không những hãm phanh được sự tuột dốc của các chỉ số kia mà còn giúp chúng tăng trưởng mạnh hơn. III. KẾT LUẬN Thông qua việc phân tích doanh thu, chi phí, lợi nhuận và tình hình tài chính của tập đoàn Kinh Đô, chúng ta thấy được toàn bộ điểm mạnh, điểm yếu trong hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty. 1. Điểm mạnh: - Doanh thu của Kinh Đô tăng đều qua các năm với mức độ tăng trưởng tương đối ổn định trong 3 năm liên tục từ 2017 - 2019. Doanh thu của Kinh Đô đến từ tìm hiểu thị hiếu khách hàng và không ngừng nghiên cứu chất lượng sản phẩm, bên cạnh đó, Kinh Đô rút ra khỏi thị trường bánh kẹo truyền thống lấn sân sang khai thác thị trường thực phẩm khô và phụ gia chế biến.
  25. 25. 24 - Nguồn đảm bảo nguồn vốn hoạt động của Kinh Đô luôn ở mức cao với mức độ đảm bảo bền vững trong 3 năm liền. - Bên cạnh đó Kinh Đô luôn chú trọng vào đầu tư trang thiết bị, máy móc, nhằm tối ưu hóa sản lượng hoạt động sản xuất. - Vốn lưu động ròng của Kinh Đô đều dương, doanh nghiệp có khả năng tài trợ tốt cho các hoạt động kinh doanh trong ngắn hạn cũng như có khả năng thanh toán trong ngắn hạn - Việc thu hồi công nợ của Kinh Đô có hiệu quả cao hơn so với các doanh nghiệp cùng ngành. 2. Điểm yếu: - Nhìn chung khả năng thanh toán của công ty là không được cao, hệ số thanh toán ngắn hạn của Kinh Đô từ 2018 - 2019 giảm từ 2.02 xuống còn 1.83 cho thấy khả năng thanh toán ngắn hạn của Kinh Đô đã giảm rõ rệt. Tuy nhiên khi đó hệ số thanh toán nhanh và hệ số thanh toán tức thời của Kinh Đô cũng vẫn cao hơn 1 chứng cho thấy lượng tiền mặt cũng như là các khoản tương đương tiền (có tính thanh khoản cao nhất) luôn ở mức cao hơn nhiều so với những khoản nợ ngắn hạn. - Doanh thu của Kinh Đô tăng đều qua 3 năm liền tuy nhiên, lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp lại giảm liên tục, ví dụ 2019 để đạt được 1vnđ, Kinh Đô lại cần phải chi ra khoảng 28.5vnđ, tỷ lệ còn rất cao. 3. Đề xuất: Công ty cần cải thiện hơn nữa tình hình thanh toán và khả năng thanh toán, nhất là khả năng thanh toán bằng tiền. Để làm được điều đó công ty cần quản trị tốt tiền mặt và các khoản phải thu. Việc quản trị tốt các khoản mục này một mặt giúp công ty giảm lượng vốn bị ứ đọng, vốn bị chiếm dụng, mặt khác có thể tận dụng các khoản vốn này một cách hiệu quả hơn vào kinh doanh hoặc dùng để đáp ứng kịp thời việc thoanh toán tránh tình trạng thanh toán chậm chậm trễ. - Quản trị khoản phải thu: Để quản trị tốt các khoản phải thu công ty cần có chính sách tín dụng tốt, chính sách tín dụng liên quan đến mức độ, chất lượng và rủi ro của doanh thu. Chính sách tín dụng bao gồm các yếu tố: tiêu chuẩn bán chịu, thời hạn bán chịu, thời hạn chiết khấu, tỷ lệ chiết khấu. Việc hạ thấp tiêu chuẩn bán chịu hoặc mở rộng thời hạn bán chịu, hay tăng tỉ lệ chiết khấu đều có thể làm doanh thu và lợi nhuận tăng, đồng thời kéo theo các khoản phải thu, cùng với những chi phí đi kèm các khoản phải thu này cũng tăng và có nguy cơ phát sinh nợ khó đòi. Do đó công ty khi quyết định thay đổi một yếu tố nào cũng cần cân
  26. 26. 25 nhắc, so sánh giữa lợi nhuận mà doanh nghiệp có thể có được với mức rủi ro gia tăng nợ không thể thu hồi mà doanh nghiệp cần đối mặt để có thể đưa ra chính sách tín dụng phù hợp. Theo dõi các khoản phải thu thường xuyên để xác định đúng thực trạng của chúng và đánh giá tính hữu hiệu của các chính sách thu tiền. - Quản trị tiền mặt: Áp dụng chính sách chiết khấu với các khoản thanh toán trước hay đúng hạn vì nợ được thanh toán tốt thì tiền đưa vào càng nhanh. Lập lịch trình luân chuyển tiền mặt để luân chuyển tiền mặt có hiệu quả giữa doanh nghiệp và ngân hàng. Đầu tư các khoản tiền tạm thời nhàn rỗi bằng cách mua chứng khoán ngắn hạn cho tới khi tiền được huy động vào hoạt động kinh doanh. - Quản trị chi phí: Kinh Đô cần cắt giảm những chi phí không cần thiết trong hoạt động sản xuất, tự động hóa quá trình sản xuất nhằm cắt giảm nhân công từ đó giảm được một lượng chi phí đáng kể. Bên cạnh đó, mở rộng kinh doanh đa kênh nhằm tăng doanh thu cho công ty từ đó tăng tỷ lệ chuyển đổi lợi nhuận.

