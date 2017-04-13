Phòng nội vụ tp.đồng hới, tỉnh quảng bình thông báo tuyển dụng viên chức sự nghiệp giáo dục và đào tạo năm 2016
Phòng nội vụ tp.đồng hới, tỉnh quảng bình thông báo tuyển dụng viên chức sự nghiệp giáo dục và đào tạo năm 2016
Phòng nội vụ tp.đồng hới, tỉnh quảng bình thông báo tuyển dụng viên chức sự nghiệp giáo dục và đào tạo năm 2016
Phòng nội vụ tp.đồng hới, tỉnh quảng bình thông báo tuyển dụng viên chức sự nghiệp giáo dục và đào tạo năm 2016
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Phòng nội vụ tp.đồng hới, tỉnh quảng bình thông báo tuyển dụng viên chức sự nghiệp giáo dục và đào tạo năm 2016

29 views

Published on

Phòng Nội vụ TP.Đồng Hới, tỉnh Quảng Bình thông báo tuyển dụng viên chức sự nghiệp Giáo dục và Đào tạo năm 2016

Published in: Career
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

×