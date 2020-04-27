Clase semana 1: Racionales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. “Comienza haciendo lo necesario, después lo que es posible y de repente estarás haciendo lo imposible.” San Francisco de Asís. Colegio Franciscano Jiménez de Cisneros CRECIENDO SIEMPRE EN PAZ Y BIEN NÚMEROS RACIONALES
  2. 2. “Comienza haciendo lo necesario, después lo que es posible y de repente estarás haciendo lo imposible.” San Francisco de Asís. Colegio Franciscano Jiménez de Cisneros CRECIENDO SIEMPRE EN PAZ Y BIEN NÚMEROS RACIONALES Los números racionales son el tercer conjunto de números el cual nos vamos a enfrentar, estos números está formado por la división o por un fraccionario de dos números enteros y los podemos representar mediante el siguiente símbolo . Características de no los números racionales: 1. Como sabemos los números racionales tienen una estructura de fraccionario por lo cual el número entero del denominador (b) debe ser diferente de cero. 2 𝟑
  3. 3. “Comienza haciendo lo necesario, después lo que es posible y de repente estarás haciendo lo imposible.” San Francisco de Asís. Colegio Franciscano Jiménez de Cisneros CRECIENDO SIEMPRE EN PAZ Y BIEN 2. Cuando el numerador es cero con un denominador diferente de cero su resultado es igual a cero. 0 −5 = 0 3. Los números racionales también se pueden representar como números decimales. 4 100 = 0,04
  4. 4. “Comienza haciendo lo necesario, después lo que es posible y de repente estarás haciendo lo imposible.” San Francisco de Asís. Colegio Franciscano Jiménez de Cisneros CRECIENDO SIEMPRE EN PAZ Y BIEN
  5. 5. “Comienza haciendo lo necesario, después lo que es posible y de repente estarás haciendo lo imposible.” San Francisco de Asís. Colegio Franciscano Jiménez de Cisneros CRECIENDO SIEMPRE EN PAZ Y BIEN − 4 2 = −2
  6. 6. “Comienza haciendo lo necesario, después lo que es posible y de repente estarás haciendo lo imposible.” San Francisco de Asís. Colegio Franciscano Jiménez de Cisneros CRECIENDO SIEMPRE EN PAZ Y BIEN ACTIVIDAD Escribe 5 ejemplos de números racionales que cumplan las características vistas en clase.
  7. 7. “Comienza haciendo lo necesario, después lo que es posible y de repente estarás haciendo lo imposible.” San Francisco de Asís. Colegio Franciscano Jiménez de Cisneros CRECIENDO SIEMPRE EN PAZ Y BIEN Racionales equivalentes: Dos racionales son equivalentes cuando ambas tienen el mismo valor, para comprobar si ambas tienen el mismo valor sin tener que realizar una división de ambos vamos a realizar los siguientes pasos: Paso 1: verificar si ambas raciones son equivalentes 𝟏 𝟒 = 𝟏𝟓 𝟔𝟎 Vamos multiplicar el numerador de la primera fracción con el denominador de la segunda fracción 1x60= 60
  8. 8. “Comienza haciendo lo necesario, después lo que es posible y de repente estarás haciendo lo imposible.” San Francisco de Asís. Colegio Franciscano Jiménez de Cisneros CRECIENDO SIEMPRE EN PAZ Y BIEN Paso 2: Vamos multiplicar el denominador de la primera fracción con el Numerador de la segunda fracción. 4x15=60 Paso 3: como anteriormente realizaste dos multiplicaciones vamos a comparar los dos resultados de cada una, si obtennos las mismas cantidades quiere decir que ambas fracciones son equivalentes, pero si no obtenemos resultados diferentes no lo son. Como 1x60 =60 y 4x15=60 por lo tanto son: 1 4 = 15 60 𝐒𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐬
  9. 9. “Comienza haciendo lo necesario, después lo que es posible y de repente estarás haciendo lo imposible.” San Francisco de Asís. Colegio Franciscano Jiménez de Cisneros CRECIENDO SIEMPRE EN PAZ Y BIEN Racionales propios e impropios: Un racional es propio cuando su numerador es siempre menor que su denominador: 𝟏𝟐 𝟏𝟕 , 𝟕 𝟖 , 𝟓 𝟕𝟖 , 𝟏 𝟑 Un racional es impropio cuando su numerador es mayor que su denominador: 𝟓 𝟒 , 𝟏𝟐 𝟔 , 𝟕𝟒 𝟑 , 𝟖 𝟓

