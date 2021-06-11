Tolerancia a fallas, service mesh y chassis

Continue your professional development with Scribd
En esta charla se discuten los distintos abordajes para lograr tolerancia a fallas en sistemas distribuidos y microservicios, especialmente con microservice chassis y service mesh.
Posteriormente se comentan algunas opciones para su implementación utilizando MicroProfile Fault Tolerance y Linkerd
