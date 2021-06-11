Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tolerancia a fallas, service mesh y chassis Víctor Orozco - @tuxtor 8 de junio de 2021 Nabenik 1
Fuente: https://microservices.io 2
3 Chassis Orquestador
Tolerancia a fallas vía chassis
4
Fault Tolerance + Metrics 5
Stack sin kubernetes Java • Tolerancia a fallas: Hystrix, Resilence4j, MicroProﬁle Fault Tolerance • Metricas: Spring Metr...
Fault tolerance Reglas comunes • Circuit Breaker • Bulkhead • Retry • Timeout • Fallback 7
Fault tolerance - Fallback, Timeout 1 @GET 2 @Path("/{id:[a-z]*[0-9][0-9]*}") 3 @Fallback(fallbackMethod = "findByIdFallBa...
Tolerancia a fallas vía orquestador
Tolerancia a fallas Caracteristicas chassis • Dependiente de plataforma • Basado en interceptores • Tooling overhead 9
Kubernetes ¿Que es Kubernetes? • Orquestador • Gestiona aplicaciones y despliegues (en contenedores) • Declarativo • Elast...
Service mesh ¿Que es un Service Mesh? • Interceptores a nivel de red (Proxy) • Sidecar dentro de pods • Independiente de l...
Linkerd 12
Demo! 13 50% tiempo Camino alternativo
Víctor Orozco • vorozco@nabenik.com • @tuxtor • https://vorozco.com • https://tuxtor.shekalug.org This work is licensed un...
Technology
Jun. 11, 2021

En esta charla se discuten los distintos abordajes para lograr tolerancia a fallas en sistemas distribuidos y microservicios, especialmente con microservice chassis y service mesh.

Posteriormente se comentan algunas opciones para su implementación utilizando MicroProfile Fault Tolerance y Linkerd

Tolerancia a fallas, service mesh y chassis

