Introducción a GraalVM Native para aplicaciones JVM

GraalVM: Aplicaciones nativas AOT para los lenguajes de la JVM Víctor Orozco 13 de abril de 2021 Nabenik 1
GraalVM ¿Que es GraalVM • Maquina virtual políglota por Oracle Labs • JVM Langs, Truffle, LLVM • Escrita en Java • Open So...
Figura 1: GraalVM Overview 3
GraalVM Puntos a resaltar 1. TCK’d JDK 2. Compilador JIT 3. Java Native Image 4. Polyglot VM 4
TCK’d JDK https://blogs.oracle.com/java/ways-graalvme-adds-value-to-java-se-subscription 5
GraalVM como JIT https://www.constellationr.com/research/how-oracle-graalvm-supercharged-twitter-s-microservices-platform 6
Imagenes nativas
Java Virtual Machine • Thread scheduling, gestión de memoria • JVM se desarrolló en los 90’s y 2000 como un entorno con co...
https://greenlab.di.uminho.pt/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/sleFinal.pdf 8
GraalVM Native https://www.graalvm.org/reference-manual/native-image/ 9
GraalVM Native Compilación AOT - Wikipedia En informática, Compilación anticipada es el acto de compilar un lenguaje de pr...
GraalVM Native Static Linking - Indiana University El enlace estático es el resultado de que el enlazador copia todas las ...
GraalVM Native GraalVM Native GraalVM Native es una tecnología de compilación AOT de bytecode Java. Permite crear un ejecu...
Algunas otras implementaciones Bytecode AOT • ExcelsiorJET • GNU Compiler for Java • ART (Android) • IBM OpenJ9 13
GraalVM Native 14
GraalVM Native 15
Demo 1 • Proyecto Java 11 • Maven • El hola mundo más rapido del oeste 16
Demo 2 • kservice-a: Kotlin 1.4, MicroProfile, Oracle Helidon • jservice-b: Java 11, MicroProfile, Red Hat Quarkus • Kuber...
Consideraciones finales
Consideraciones finales Ventajas • Compilación AOT • Menor consumo de memoria • Menor tiempo de arranque • Casos útiles: C...
Threads vs procesos https://www.techempower.com/benchmarks/#section=data-r20 19
https://dzone.com/articles/introduction-to-reflectionless-know-what-the-new-t 20
Víctor Orozco • vorozco@nabenik.com • @tuxtor • http://vorozco.com • http://tuxtor.shekalug.org This work is licensed unde...
Apr. 14, 2021

Introducción a GraalVM Native para aplicaciones JVM

Slides utilizados durante la presentación en el Colegio de Ingenieros de Guatemala, abril 2021

Introducción a GraalVM Native para aplicaciones JVM

  1. 1. GraalVM: Aplicaciones nativas AOT para los lenguajes de la JVM Víctor Orozco 13 de abril de 2021 Nabenik 1
  2. 2. GraalVM ¿Que es GraalVM • Maquina virtual políglota por Oracle Labs • JVM Langs, Truffle, LLVM • Escrita en Java • Open Source y Enterprise Edition 2
  3. 3. Figura 1: GraalVM Overview 3
  4. 4. GraalVM Puntos a resaltar 1. TCK’d JDK 2. Compilador JIT 3. Java Native Image 4. Polyglot VM 4
  5. 5. TCK’d JDK https://blogs.oracle.com/java/ways-graalvme-adds-value-to-java-se-subscription 5
  6. 6. GraalVM como JIT https://www.constellationr.com/research/how-oracle-graalvm-supercharged-twitter-s-microservices-platform 6
  7. 7. Imagenes nativas
  8. 8. Java Virtual Machine • Thread scheduling, gestión de memoria • JVM se desarrolló en los 90’s y 2000 como un entorno con compilación JIT (C2) • Peak performance • Detección de hotspots 7
  9. 9. https://greenlab.di.uminho.pt/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/sleFinal.pdf 8
  10. 10. GraalVM Native https://www.graalvm.org/reference-manual/native-image/ 9
  11. 11. GraalVM Native Compilación AOT - Wikipedia En informática, Compilación anticipada es el acto de compilar un lenguaje de programación de alto nivel como C o C++, o un lenguaje intermedio como Java bytecode o el Common Intermediate Language de .NET, a un código de máquina nativo con la intención de ejecutar el archivo binario resultante nativamente 10
  12. 12. GraalVM Native Static Linking - Indiana University El enlace estático es el resultado de que el enlazador copia todas las rutinas de la biblioteca utilizadas en el programa en la imagen ejecutable. Esto puede requerir más espacio en disco y memoria que la vinculación dinámica, pero es más rápido y más portátil, ya que no requiere la presencia de la biblioteca en el sistema donde se ejecuta. 11
  13. 13. GraalVM Native GraalVM Native GraalVM Native es una tecnología de compilación AOT de bytecode Java. Permite crear un ejecutable con static linking que incluye clases, bibliotecas y los modulos necesarios del JDK junto a SubstrateVM 12
  14. 14. Algunas otras implementaciones Bytecode AOT • ExcelsiorJET • GNU Compiler for Java • ART (Android) • IBM OpenJ9 13
  15. 15. GraalVM Native 14
  16. 16. GraalVM Native 15
  17. 17. Demo 1 • Proyecto Java 11 • Maven • El hola mundo más rapido del oeste 16
  18. 18. Demo 2 • kservice-a: Kotlin 1.4, MicroProfile, Oracle Helidon • jservice-b: Java 11, MicroProfile, Red Hat Quarkus • Kubernetes • Docker 17
  19. 19. Consideraciones finales
  20. 20. Consideraciones finales Ventajas • Compilación AOT • Menor consumo de memoria • Menor tiempo de arranque • Casos útiles: CLI, Aplicaciones de escritorio, Serverless, K8S Desventajas • Menor desempeño a largo plazo • Reflection, dynamic proxies, invoke, bytecode generation • Muchos frameworks y bibliotecas nunca serán compatibles • Un buen servidor CI/CD • A veces threads > procesos (Vert.x) 18
  21. 21. Threads vs procesos https://www.techempower.com/benchmarks/#section=data-r20 19
  22. 22. https://dzone.com/articles/introduction-to-reflectionless-know-what-the-new-t 20
  23. 23. Víctor Orozco • vorozco@nabenik.com • @tuxtor • http://vorozco.com • http://tuxtor.shekalug.org This work is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Guatemala (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 GT). 21

