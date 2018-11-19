((Read_EPUB))^^@@ Hokusai’s Lost Manga full pages

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Book Description Nearly 200 years afterHokusai finishedthe drawings forthis charming illustratedbook, this intriguing earl...
  2. 2. Book Description Nearly 200 years afterHokusai finishedthe drawings forthis charming illustratedbook, this intriguing early Japanese manga is finally being publishedforthe first time – thanks to a curatorat the Museumof Fine Arts, Boston. Rediscovered inanold boxinthe storage rooms ofthe museum, these Hokusaidrawings should have beenused to create the woodblocks for printinga continuationofhis Manga series. But althoughscholars have found anadvertisement announcingthe title, there is no record ofthe book ever havingbeenproduced. Ironically, ifthe book had actuallybeenpublished, the drawings would have beendestroyed inthe woodblock cuttingprocess. Instead, presumablyafter the decisionwas made not to publishthe book, the drawings were folded and bound together. And so theystayed for nearlytwo centuries. Author SarahE. Thompson, Curator ofJapanese Art at the MuseumofFine Arts, Boston, has studied the pages indepthfor the first time, annotatingthemto help readers discover these drawings inHokusai's own hand for themselves. AlthoughHokusaiis most famous todayfor the color woodblock prints that he made at the end ofhis life, he was best knownduringhis owntimes as a popular book illustrator. Hokusai’s Lost Manga includes the sort oflively, behind-the-scenes sketches ofdailylife that have made the HokusaiManga so beloved, withappearances byimaginativelyconceived sea creatures, refined flowers, heroes and a varietyofcraftspeople and laborers. Hokusaifans willfind prototypes ofmanyofthe people and animals that populate the Japanese master’s later landscape prints. The book also includes anespeciallyinterestingseries offabulous astrologicaldeities mayreflect Hokusai’s practice ofNichirenBuddhismand his devotionto the Bodhisattva Myōken. Hokusai: The Lost Manga willdelight – and intrigue – admirers ofHokusai’s prints as wellas Manga collectors. Artist and printmaker Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849) made some ofthe most iconic images inJapanese art, suchas the seminalwoodblock print “Under the Wave offKanagawa (The Great Wave).”Already influentialinJapan, Hokusaiinspired a newaudience ofbuddingImpressionists and post-Impressionists inthe West uponthe openingofJapanto Europe shortlyafter his death.
