Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
)5((7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWK H[WUDRUGLQDU$XGLRERRN’RZQORDGPS2QOLQH6WUHDPLQJ )5((7KH)...
7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWKHH 6HL]HWKHFKDQFHWREHH[WUDRUGLQDU :KRKDVPDGHWKHELJJHVWGLIIHU...
7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWKHH
7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWKHH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FREE The Fred Factor How passion in your work and life can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary Audiobook Download mp3 Online Streaming

2 views

Published on

FREE The Fred Factor How passion in your work and life can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary Audiobook Download mp3 Online Streaming

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FREE The Fred Factor How passion in your work and life can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary Audiobook Download mp3 Online Streaming

  1. 1. )5((7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWK H[WUDRUGLQDU$XGLRERRN’RZQORDGPS2QOLQH6WUHDPLQJ )5((7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWKHH[WUDRUGLQDU$XGLRERRN’RZQO 6WUHDPLQJPS_)5((7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWKHH[WUDRUGLQDU$X ’RZQORDG6WUHDPLQJ0S2QOLQH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWKHH 6HL]HWKHFKDQFHWREHH[WUDRUGLQDU :KRKDVPDGHWKHELJJHVWGLIIHUHQFHLQRXUOLIH":KRVHZRUGVDQGDFWLRQVKDYHXSOLIWHGDQGPRWLYDWHG H[FHO"&KDQFHVDUHLWZDVVRPHRQHOLNH)UHGWKH3RVWPDQVRRXWVWDQGLQJLQKLVVHUYLFHWKDW0DUN6DQ UHDOL]HGWKLVPDLOFDUULHUFRXOGEHDQH[DPSOHIRUDQSHUVRQZDQWLQJWREHH[WUDRUGLQDU 7KH‡)UHG)DFWRU·LVVXPPDUL]HGEIRXUSULQFLSOHVWKDWZLOOUHOHDVHIUHVKHQHUJHQWKXVLDVPDQGFUHD FDUHHUDQGOLIH 0DNHD’LIIHUHQFH %XLOG5HODWLRQVKLSV &UHDWH9DOXH 5HLQYHQW<RXUVHOI <RXWRRFDQDSSO7KH)UHG)DFWRUWRHQULFKWKHOLYHVRIFXVWRPHUVFRZRUNHUVIULHQGVDQGIDPLOPHPEHUV ZHOODVUHDFKQHZOHYHOVRISHUVRQDOVXFFHVVRXUVHOI6DQERUQDOVRVKRZVKRZWRGLVFRYHUDQGGHYHOR )UHGV :KQRWEHFRPHD‡)UHG·RXUVHOI"<RXZLOOWXUQWKHRUGLQDUPRPHQWVRIOLIHLQWRH[WUDRUGLQDURSSRUWX PDNHDGLIIHUHQFHLQWKHZRUOG
  3. 3. 7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWKHH
  4. 4. 7KH)UHG)DFWRU+RZSDVVLRQLQRXUZRUNDQGOLIHFDQWXUQWKHRUGLQDULQWRWKHH

×