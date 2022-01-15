Xem bói tử vi tuổi canh tuất nữ mạng

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tử vi tuổi canh tuất năm 2022 nữ mạng nhìn chung không tốt. Tiền bạc có sự tiêu tốn, làm ăn gặp chuyện không may, bất lợi. Ngoài ra sức khỏe có phần yếu kém , trong nhà có người già đau ốm bệnh tật dễ có tang sự đưa tới.
Xem bài viết tại: https://phongthuyso.vn/tu-vi-2022/tu-vi-tuoi-canh-tuat-1970-nam-2022-nu-mang.html

  1. 1. I. Tổng quan về tử vi tuổi Canh Tuất nữ mạng năm 2022 - Đặc điểm chung tuổi Canh Tuất: Quý cô tuổi Canh Tuất là người vui vẻ, phóng khoáng, có duyên trong ăn nói nên rất được yêu mến. Không chỉ thế, những quý cô tuổi Tuất còn có tư chất thông minh, ham học hỏi nếu theo nghiệp khoa bảng thì vinh hiển còn nếu theo nghiệp kinh kinh thì dễ rơi vào thăng trầm. Theo vận mệnh tuổi canh tuất năm 2022 nữ mạng tuy làm ra được nhưng cũng nhanh tiêu tán, dù vậy cũng không bị lâm vào cảnh túng quẫn. Tuổi Canh Tuất là người mạng lớn, nhưng mang số tự lập không nhờ vả được anh em, bố mẹ, vận số có sự thay đổi nhiều. Càng về trung vận thì sự nghiệp càng vững vàng, sung túc, đông con nhiều cháu về sau được nhờ. - Khái quát tổng quan: Tử vi tuổi canh tuất năm 2022 nữ mạng nhìn chung không tốt. Tiền bạc có sự tiêu tốn, làm ăn gặp chuyện không may, bất lợi. Ngoài ra sức khỏe có phần yếu kém , trong nhà có người già đau ốm bệnh tật dễ có tang sự đưa tới. II. Xem tử vi tuổi canh tuất nữ mạng năm 2022 trên các phương diện Xem tử vi 2022, chuyên gia phong thủy Duy Linh có một vài dự đoán khái quát về vận số của quý cô tuổi Canh Tuất như sau: 2.1. Tử vi tuổi canh tuất nữ mạng 2022 theo tài lộc Về phương diện tài chính xét thấy không được dư dả chính vì vậy mà chẳng tích lũy được nhiều. Tiền bạc tuy làm ra nhiều nhưng cũng phải hao tán nhiều vào chi tiêu mua sắm vật dụng gia đình hằng ngày cũng như trong đầu tư kinh doanh làm ăn. Các quý cô nên cân đối việc chi tiêu để không bị hao hụt cũng như có thể tích góp dùng cho lúc cần thiết. 2.2. Tử vi tuổi canh tuất nữ năm 2022 về sức khỏe Theo chuyên gia tử vi Duy Linh, năm 2022 các quý cô tuổi Canh Tuất sức khỏe giảm sút có phần không tốt so với năm 2021. Tử vi tuổi canh tuất nữ mạng năm 2022 khuyên các quý cô cần chú ý hơn về các bệnh tuổi già, các bệnh liên quan đến huyết áp và xương khớp.
  2. 2. Lời khuyên cho các quý cô là nên đi thăm khám sức khỏe định kỳ để có những chẩn đoán, phương hướng chăm sóc sức khỏe phù hợp. 2.3. Tử vi canh tuất nữ mạng 2022 theo sự nghiệp Công việc làm ăn trong năm Nhâm Dần 2022 có chiều hướng tốt. Công việc có sự mở mang về quy mô hợp tác cũng như có thêm nhiều công việc mới. Tử vi tuổi canh tuất năm 2022 nữ mạng cho thấy nếu các quý cô đang có ý định mở rộng kinh doanh hay gia tăng liên kết hợp tác làm ăn với đối tác thì nên mạnh dạn thực hiện, ắt sẽ gặp may mắn, làm một lãi mười, tiền bạc đầy túi. 2.4. Tử vi tuổi canh tuất nữ mạng năm 2022 về gia đạo Phương diện gia đạo của quý cô Canh Tuất được dự đoán là bình thường, không có gì đáng bận tâm hay lo lắng nhiều tới tình cảm gia đình. Tuy nhiên, tử vi tuổi canh tuất 2022 nữ mạng khuyên rằng, các quý cô cần thận trọng chú ý đến trong nhà có người già ốm yếu bệnh tật, thậm chí có thể dẫn tới đau ốm khó lòng qua khỏi. 2.5. Tử vi nữ canh tuất năm 2022 về xuất hành Về phương diện ngoại giao trong năm Nhâm Dần của quý cô tuổi Canh Tuất mang tín hiệu tốt. Việc ngoại giao khá tốt, gặp được nhiều may mắn cũng như là có thêm nhiều mối làm ăn mới. Tuy nhiên, theo tử vi tuổi canh tuất nữ mạng 2022 nếu xuất hành đi xa thì nên cẩn thận về sức khỏe. Để năm mới được suôn sẻ, thuận lợi thì Mùng 1 tết, các quý cô nên xuất hành hướng Đông Nam để nghênh tiếp Tài Thần và hướng Tây Bắc để đón Hỷ Thần vào lúc (3h - 7h) tính theo nơi cư ngụ. III. Xem vận hạn tử vi tuổi canh tuất nữ mạng năm 2022 theo sao hạn Coi tử vi canh tuất nữ năm 2022 theo thiên can địa chi Thiên Can: Thiên can Canh (Kim) gặp năm Nhâm (Thủy) là Sinh Xuất: Theo đó trong năm quý cô tuổi Canh Tuất cần đề phòng mắc bệnh đau ốm lâu khỏi, sức khỏe kém. Bên cạnh đó tài chính cũng khá khó khăn, có sự hao tổn tiền của. Địa Chi: Địa chi tuổi Tuất gặp năm Dần chính là Tam Hợp: Chủ về công việc hanh thông, thuận lợi. Xem tử vi nữ canh tuất 1970 năm 2022 như hổ mọc thêm cánh, sự nghiệp thăng tiến, vững chắc. Tứ trụ: Thiên Lợi, Địa Lợi: Quý cô tuổi 1970 nếu xuất hành làm ăn xa sẽ nhận được nhiều may mắn, thuận lợi, dù có khó khăn thì cũng được quý nhân ohuf trợ giúp đỡ. Ngoài ra, trong năm 2022 gia đạo cũng sẽ đón nhận hỷ tín thêm người thêm của hoặc có sự thay đổi về nơi ăn chốn ở.
×