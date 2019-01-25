read free online erotica : Knox's Stand | Erotica

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Book 3 in the Last Riders series.
Knox, a former Navy SEAL, has been in dangerous situations, but nothing compares to dealing with Diamond
Richards. Framed for murder, Knox needs the passionless lawyer to prove his innocence. But when he no longer needs
Diamond's help, he's going to show her the passion she's capable of and walk away a free man.
Diamond plans on earning her huge fee to prove Knox is innocent, but she had no idea the muscled biker could bring
out the passion she keeps hidden behind her designer clothes. Trying to find a murderer is easier than dealing with The
Last Riders and Knox's sexcapades. However, Knox is going to find out that there is one woman worth standing and
fighting for, despite his desire for freedom.
Contains mature themes.
Written By: Jamie Begley.
Narrated By: Elizabeth Hart
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: October 2014
Duration: 8 hours 9 minutes
