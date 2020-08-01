How to Write a Master’s Dissertation for Management - Tutors India

Successfully reported this slideshow.
An Academic presentation by Dr. Nancy Agens, Head, Technical Operations, Tutors India Group

HOW TO WRITE A MASTER'S DISSERTATION FOR MANAGEMENT
OUTLINE In Brief Introduction Structureof Master's Dissertation Today's Discussion
Planning a dissertation is one of the most vital components of one’s education. A dissertation can be explained as a resea...
The student should exhibit the following characteristics: Sound knowledge about the significant works performed in the stu...
These are some of the key characteristics that a master’s dissertation should represent. The difficulties while planning a...
A better structure of the content is of paramount significance as it ensures better transmission of information that is be...
Structure of dissertation
This section of the dissertation presents an overview of what the dissertation is about, what has been identified by the c...
This is the primary section of a dissertation and focuses on the motive of dissertation and the allied problems. It is als...
This chapter discusses the key works performed by different researchers and the issues resolved. Planning this section req...
It is actually a set of questions that define the research and are planned on the basis of gaps that are identified from l...
In this section of the dissertation the approaches followed for collecting data are mentioned in addition to their suitabi...
This chapter of the dissertation actually represents the analysis of the data that has been gathered. It is the most signi...
In this section the emphasis is laid on discussing the significance of research work. Additionally, it is desired that in ...
In this section the candidate can recommend some key points on the basis of his research, especially the ones that he anal...
Similar to introduction, conclusion is also the most vital section of a research and is expected that in this section one ...
Again a vital section, references should be arranged in accordance with the guidelines mentioned as this can lead to rejec...
Planning a management dissertation can be overcome only through proper planning and organization of the content. It is undeniable that gathering information or data is a complicated task but a dissertation cannot be planned without performing literature review, designing research questions and hypothesis and performing analysis for the results obtained.
Firstly, the dissertation topic you choose should be one you are inclined to. A good dissertation topic is obviously demarcated. A topic that is overly broad, unduly ambitious, or equivocal is a formula for a let-down. You should be able to write a research proposal that makes your intentions clear, putting forth a vivid concept or question that you suggest to ponder on.
We at Tutors India make sure the thesis reflects your academic fervor, doing a complete quality check including plagiarism check and correction of the documentation of the research, not splitting focus, making clear progress in detailing the research.
Steps To Be Followed For Writing A Dissertation For Business Management:
1. Selection of Topic
2. Structuring the Document
3. Abstract
4. Introduction
5. Body of the Dissertation
6. Conclusion
Click the link to Read the Blog: https://bit.ly/3gifUld
  1. 1. AnAcademicpresentation by Dr. NancyAgens,Head,TechnicalOperations, TutorsIndia Group www.tutorsindia.com Email: info@tutorsindia.com HOW TO WRITE A MASTER’S DISSERTATION FOR MANAGEMENT
  2. 2. OUTLINE In Brief Introduction Structureof Master's Dissertation Today's Discussion
  3. 3. Planning a dissertation is one of the most vital components of one’s education. A dissertation can be explained as a research paper, being formal and lengthy to be submitted for a higher degree in a university. It is noteworthy that the master’s projects should represent one’s own research and critical analysis and hence should be put into action independently. The work conducted should exhibit salient features such as knowledge about the topic, ability to plan and perform the research, etc. In Brief
  4. 4. The student should exhibit the following characteristics: Sound knowledge about the significant works performed in the study. Ability to plan the research and analyze the results obtained. Relevant conclusions on the basis of the results obtained. Description included should be well-planned and organized. Contd.. A dissertation for masters should be ones self-work and should represent novelty and the critical analysis performed. Introduction
  5. 5. These are some of the key characteristics that a master’s dissertation should represent. The difficulties while planning a management dissertation can be overcome only through proper planning and organization of the content. A dissertation cannot be planned without performing literature review, designing research questions and hypothesis and performing analysis for the results obtained. It is highly critical to develop or plan a dissertation on the basis of a single question and thus the candidate should discuss this problem with the associated supervisor.
  6. 6. A better structure of the content is of paramount significance as it ensures better transmission of information that is being conveyed. A snippet of the structure to be followed for management dissertation is given here in addition to a brief description for what content should be included in each heading. Though this structure might ensure better transmission of information but it is imperative that the sections are interlinking. It is also necessary that every chapter of the dissertation has an introduction and a conclusion. Structure of Master's Dissertation
  7. 7. Structure of dissertation
  8. 8. This section of the dissertation presents an overview of what the dissertation is about, what has been identified by the candidate etc. It can be assumed as window shopping of the dissertation. 1. Executive Summary
  9. 9. This is the primary section of a dissertation and focuses on the motive of dissertation and the allied problems. It is also presents an outline of the thesis describing in brief what content is included in each chapter. 2. Introduction
  10. 10. This chapter discusses the key works performed by different researchers and the issues resolved. Planning this section requires a well-designed content as it helps to examine the problem that is being discussed by candidate. 3. Literature Review
  11. 11. It is actually a set of questions that define the research and are planned on the basis of gaps that are identified from literature review. 4. Research Hypotheses
  12. 12. In this section of the dissertation the approaches followed for collecting data are mentioned in addition to their suitability for the research being performed. This is an important section as a poor methodology can cause the failure of dissertation. Apart from the approaches, this chapter of the dissertation also includes the sample size chosen by the candidate. 5. Methodology
  13. 13. This chapter of the dissertation actually represents the analysis of the data that has been gathered. It is the most significant chapter as it exhibits the entire work of the researcher. It is preferred to include more graphical illustrations in this chapter and less theory. Including graphics will help the researcher to explain his point in an easy manner and will also be a value addition to the dissertation. 6. Results
  14. 14. In this section the emphasis is laid on discussing the significance of research work. Additionally, it is desired that in this section the researcher raises some questions or issues that he has come across while analyzing his data. 7. Discussion
  15. 15. In this section the candidate can recommend some key points on the basis of his research, especially the ones that he analyzed from his work. The recommendations made should be in accordance with the research questions. 8. Recommendations
  16. 16. Similar to introduction, conclusion is also the most vital section of a research and is expected that in this section one should criticise his findings. Though it is difficult to criticise one’s own findings but it actually strengthens the faith of reader in the quality of research performed. 9. Conclusion
  17. 17. Again a vital section, references should be arranged in accordance with the guidelines mentioned as this can lead to rejection of one’s dissertation. 10. References
  CONTACT US
UNITED KINGDOM +44-1143520021
INDIA +91-4448137070
EMAIL info@tutorsindia.com

