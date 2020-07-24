Successfully reported this slideshow.
High-quality research designs must be selected by the researchers to convey those ideas readers in an understandable mode....
Introduction There are two design problems for researchers. 1. High-level designs must be selected by scholars with given ...
This framework is used in the research that expects researchers to present data about the model, the inquiry, the data str...
A preliminary study has to be performed necessarily before doing research for the better scope of the search. Preliminary ...
Process Steps
Data infrastructure solutions and big data analysis are important mechanisms for the research process. Research Framework ...
Big Data Analytics Contd..
Techniques used for the Analysis
The first step is the collection of relevant articles. The dataset consists of (1) Articles and reviews (2) Studies relate...
1. Clinical data 2. Administration and Cost Activity 3. Pharmaceutical data 4. Patient details 5. Information derived from...
The most preferred form of the analytical technique is machine learning. Analytical model building is a data analysis tech...
The common sources of information for researchers are the internet. They can post their researched white papers online and...
The adopted framework for research winds up with future research directions. The future work can be grouped under 19 categ...
CONTACT US UNITED KINGDOM +44-1143520021 INDIA +91-4448137070 EMAIL info@tutorsindia.com
High-quality research designs must be selected by the researchers so that, the researchers can use those designs to convey those ideas readers in an understandable mode. Both of these tasks are difficult for researchers. The significant features of the research design are framed in an evidently complete form which can be used in qualitative, quantitative, and combination of methods for research.
Specific features like inquiry (I), a model of the world (M), a data strategy (D), and a strategy for an answer (A) must be defined in the design approach. These features which provide adequate information needed for researchers and readers must be introduced in the code so as to understand the techniques to analyze bias, accuracy, and power of qualitative inferences.
The selection of articles was based on the criterion of inclusion-exclusion that is approved by all authors. The dataset consists of
(1) Articles and reviews
(2) Studies related to the medical sector
(3) Studies in the English language
(4) Studies related to big data analytics.

  1. 1. AnAcademicpresentation by Dr. NancyAgens,Head,TechnicalOperations, TutorsIndia Group www.tutorsindia.com Email: info@tutorsindia.com DEVELOP A RESEARCH DESIGN TOADDRESS A RESEARCH QUESTION, CONSIDERING STRENGTH AND WEAKNESS OF DIFFERENT RESEARCH METHODS
  2. 2. In Brief Introduction Preliminary Study ResearchFramework Methodology Data Types Machine Learning Conclusion Future Scopes OUTLINE Today's Discussion
  3. 3. High-quality research designs must be selected by the researchers to convey those ideas readers in an understandable mode. The significant features of the research design are framed in an evidently complete form which can be used in qualitative, quantitative, and combination of methods for research. These features which provide adequate information needed for researchers and readers must be introduced in the code so as to understand the techniques to analyze bias, accuracy, and power of qualitative inferences. In Brief
  4. 4. Introduction There are two design problems for researchers. 1. High-level designs must be selected by scholars with given constraints. 2. Researchers must use these designs to communicate with reviewers and readers. The aim of this paper is to describe an approach to deal with these problems. Contd..
  5. 5. This framework is used in the research that expects researchers to present data about the model, the inquiry, the data strategy, and the answer strategy. Using this framework as a computer code object researchers can declare a design and then its statistical properties can be analyzed based on this declaration.
  6. 6. A preliminary study has to be performed necessarily before doing research for the better scope of the search. Preliminary Study Internet or common search engines like Google Scholar can be used to perform a random search. Random search is performed using one or two keywords based on the research. The notion about designing research questions is more consistent after performing some initial research and study of some of the papers. Contd..
  7. 7. Process Steps
  8. 8. Data infrastructure solutions and big data analysis are important mechanisms for the research process. Research Framework This theory is commonly used in big data research. Data is extracted from operational and health information systems. This data is used by the researchers to deal with clinical problems such as low budgets, faster turnaround times, etc. The aim of this paper is to identify the techniques used for the analysis, the application of the big data resources. Contd..
  9. 9. Big Data Analytics Contd..
  10. 10. Techniques used for the Analysis
  11. 11. The first step is the collection of relevant articles. The dataset consists of (1) Articles and reviews (2) Studies related to the medical sector (3) Studies in the English language (4) Studies related to big data analytics. The second step is to identify the categories and their subcategories. Some of the categories and subcategories that are selected were based on the existing literature. Methodology
  12. 12. 1. Clinical data 2. Administration and Cost Activity 3. Pharmaceutical data 4. Patient details 5. Information derived from Databases. The first 4 categories are adapted from the literature and the Databases are retrieved from the clinical databases. The modeling technique is one of the techniques that can include many of the other methods. Data Types
  13. 13. The most preferred form of the analytical technique is machine learning. Analytical model building is a data analysis technique that has been automated by machine learning. Analytical algorithms that are referred by artificial intelligence helps in gaining knowledge from pattern identification, data, and find insights. Machine learning techniques help to understand complex information from the health sector which cannot be accomplished by the traditional statistical methods. Machine Learning
  14. 14. The common sources of information for researchers are the internet. They can post their researched white papers online and make their findings readily available on the internet. They can also create hyperlinks for already created web pages to scholarly resources. Research questions play a major role in communicating research after their research has been concluded. Conclusion
  15. 15. The adopted framework for research winds up with future research directions. The future work can be grouped under 19 categories, which are further grouped under three viewpoints: 1) Technological enhancements, 2) Research developments, and 3) Enhancements in healthcare organization processes. Future Scopes
  16. 16. CONTACT US UNITED KINGDOM +44-1143520021 INDIA +91-4448137070 EMAIL info@tutorsindia.com

