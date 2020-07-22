Biomedical engineering a literature review tutors india

Biomedical Engineering has seen a subsequent growth in the health care industry over the past 40 years. However, research and innovations in this field have surged in recent years amid the advancement in learning sciences. To meet the current needs of ever-growing health care infrastructure there is a dire need for designing new reforms and learning new systems and technology in engineering education. This article provides an insight into the education related to Biomedical Engineering and an approach to enhance the conventional systems and optimize the current learning opportunities for biomedical engineering.

As per the Whitaker foundation, here are the key areas of the BME.

Basic

•Biomechanics

•Bioinstrumentation

•Biosystems

•Cell/molecular Engineering

•Biomaterials

Advanced

•Functional genomics

•Biomems (bio-micro-electro-mechanical systems)

•Cell/tissue engineering

•Computational Biology

•Bioimaging

