  1. 1. LOG 502 MANAGING THE GLOBAL LOGISTICS CHAIN ENTIRE COURSE-TRIDENT Visit Below Link, To Download This Course: https://www.tutorialsservice.com/product/log-502-managing-the-global-logistics-chain-entire-course- trident/ Or Email us on SUPPORT@TUTORIALSSERVICE.COM LOG 502 Managing the Global Logistics Chain Entire Course-Trident LOG502 LOG 502 Managing the Global Logistics Chain Full Course-Trident LOG 502 Full Course (All Case and SLP)-Trident LOG 502 Module 1 Case Assignment Supply Chain Integration For this case study please read the article below concerning the government setting supply chain standards to enable better integration within the supply chain. This article and your background articles should provide you with a good start on writing a 3-4 page paper discussing the following issue. Please supplement the paper with other references of your choice. How will setting supply chain standards improve supply chain management? Thibodeau, P., (2002). Supply chain standards up for federal funding. Computerworld, Framingham, 36(42). Abstract: Congress is considering legislation authorizing $47 million to help develop supply chain integration standards The legislation, the Enterprise Integration Act of 2002, has been approved by the US. House and is pending in the Senate. It has no apparent opposition and is backed by industry groups. Assignment Expectations Research the topic with information from the background readings as well as any other resources you find on your own. The paper should be 3-4 pages in length and have a cover sheet and a reference page.
  2. 2. Clarity of presentation is important, as well as your ability to cover the topic in a succinct, organized manner with research to back up your points. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text as necessary. You will be assessed on how well you develop this case and demonstrate your understanding of the overall concept of supply chain integration and its many benefits. Submit your assignment for grading by the end of this module. Module 1 – SLP SUPPLY CHAIN INTEGRATION Assignment Overview The TUI session long project is not a term paper due at the end of the course. Rather, the SLP acts as a vehicle to give the topics of each module a personal, concrete expression. These modular session long project assignments are due at the end of each module. I want you to pick an organization to examine throughout the rest of the course. It may be one you work for or it may not, but you will need to use it throughout the semester to examine its logistics functions for the SLP assignments. For this first SLP paper you should discuss the structure of this organization and its supply chain integration within 3-4 pages (not including the cover sheet or reference page). DO NOT use the same organization for two different classes for your SLP papers. SLP Assignment Expectations Research the organization with information you can find on the internet or other resources you find on your own. The paper should be 3-4 pages in length and have a cover sheet and a reference page. Clarity of presentation is important, as well as your ability to apply the topics to the logistics area of your selected firm. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text as necessary. You will be assessed on how well you demonstrate your knowledge of the topic as it applies to your selected firm. Submit your assignment for grading by the end of this module. LOG 502 Module 2 Case Assignment Distribution Systems
  3. 3. Welcome to the second case study for this course. After you have read the materials on the Module Two Background page, do some additional research on your own and develop a 3-4 page paper discussing the following concepts: How can concentrated clusters enhance the management of supply chains and improve overall firm performance? How might this management concept vary between international firms and domestic firms? What are the negatives of the concentrated cluster theory? Assignment Expectations Submit your assignment for grading by the end of this module. You should have 3-4 pages of written text plus a cover sheet and references page. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text if necessary. You will be assessed on how well you apply your understanding of various location strategies, particularly with respect to the cluster theory. Research the many resources on the internet to make your points and be sure to differentiate between international and domestic situations. Module 2 – SLP DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS Assignment Overview Welcome to the second SLP assignment for this course. Investigate the organization you have selected and discuss the following questions in a 3-4 page paper. How does your organization distribute its product? If your organization is a service provider, explain how the services are allocated and passed on to its customers. How can a firm “inventory” services? SLP Assignment Expectations Research the organization with information you can find on the internet or other resources you find on your own. The paper should be 3-4 pages in length and have a cover sheet and a reference page. Clarity of presentation is important, as well as your ability to apply the topics to the logistics area of your selected firm. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text as necessary. You will be assessed on how well you demonstrate your knowledge of the topic as it applies to your selected firm. Submit your assignment for grading by the end of this module. LOG 502 Module 3 Case Assignment
  4. 4. Warehousing Welcome to the case study assignment for the third module of the course. From the background material you notice that warehousing technology and warehousing management styles are changing. Warehouse management systems (WMS) are also coming into common practice to be critical to the successful operation of today’s warehouse. After reading the articles on the Module Background page and doing some of your own research, write a 3-4 page paper discussing the following question: Why is a state-of-the-art WMS critical to the operation of a modern warehouse? Assignment Expectations Research the topic with information from the background readings as well as any other resources you find on your own. The paper should be 3-4 pages in length and have a cover sheet and a reference page. Clarity of presentation is important, as well as your ability to cover the topic in a succinct, organized manner with research to back up your points. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text as necessary. You will be assessed on how well you demonstrate your understanding of state-of-the-art warehouse management tools and the benefits and challenges of implementation. Module 3 – SLP WAREHOUSING Assignment Overview Welcome to the SLP for the third module of the course. Take a look at your organization and the way it warehouses its resources and products. Do some research with references to write a 3-4 page paper on the following topic. Does your organization warehouse/store its resources and products efficiently? If your organization offers services, then discuss how these services are retained and the challenges of not being able to “warehouse” services. SLP Assignment Expectations Research the organization with information you can find on the internet or other resources you find on your own. The paper should be 3-4 pages in length and have a cover sheet and a reference page. Clarity of presentation is important, as well as your ability to apply the topics to the logistics area of your selected
  5. 5. firm. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text as necessary. You will be assessed on how well you demonstrate your knowledge of the topic as it applies to your selected firm. Submit your assignment for grading by the end of this module. LOG 502 Module 4 Case Assignment Technology & logistics For this case you should really try to have some fun with the readings and additional research to discuss all the wonderful progress going on with respect to technology advances and how they improve the efficiency of global logistics. After you have read all the background articles and other more up-to-date references, write a 3-4 page paper discussing the following topic: How can technology improve the management of global logistics? Be specific with examples. Assignment Expectations Research the topic with information from the background readings as well as any other resources you find on your own. The paper should be 3-4 pages in length and have a cover sheet and a reference page. Clarity of presentation is important, as well as your ability to cover the topic in a succinct, organized manner with research to back up your points. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text as necessary. You will be assessed on how well you develop this case and demonstrate your understanding of the tremendous impact that technology has on supply chain efficiency. Submit your assignment for grading by the end of this module. Module 4 – SLP TECHNOLOGY & LOGISTICS Assignment Overview Welcome to the fourth SLP assignment of the course. For this paper, take a look at how your organization uses information and technology advances in its logistics operations and write a 3-4 page paper around the following topic: How does your organization use IT to be more effective and efficient in its logistical operations? Give specific examples. SLP Assignment Expectations
  6. 6. Research the organization with information you can find on the internet or other resources you find on your own. The paper should be 3-4 pages in length and have a cover sheet and a reference page. Clarity of presentation is important, as well as your ability to apply the topics to the logistics area of your selected firm. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text as necessary. You will be assessed on how well you demonstrate your knowledge of the topic as it applies to your selected firm. Submit your assignment for grading by the end of this module LOG 502 Module 5 Case Assignment Logistics Design Alternatives For this case please read the background articles and do some additional research to discuss in a 3-4 page paper the following: How important is intermodal transportation with respect to global logistics? How do supply chains get more complicated when firms are doing business across borders versus domestically? Assignment Expectations Research the topic with information from the background readings as well as any other resources you find on your own. The paper should be 3-4 pages in length and have a cover sheet and a reference page. Clarity of presentation is important, as well as your ability to cover the topic in a succinct, organized manner with research to back up your points. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text as necessary. You will be assessed on how well you demonstrate your understanding of intermodal transportation and apply the concepts to a global environment. Submit your assignment for grading by the end of this module. Module 5 – SLP LOGISTICS DESIGN ALTERNATIVES Assignment Overview Welcome to the fifth SLP assignment of the course. For this module take a look at the design of your organization’s logistics system and develop a 4-5 page discussion paper addressing the following: How can your organization’s logistical system be improved? Now that you have researched the organization for weeks, what stands out the most as their key logistics advantage over their competitors? Where are they weaker?
  7. 7. SLP Assignment Expectations Research the organization with information you can find on the internet or other resources you find on your own. The paper should be 3-4 pages in length and have a cover sheet and a reference page. Clarity of presentation is important, as well as your ability to apply the topics to the logistics area of your selected firm. Use at least 3 different sources of information and annotate your sources of information appropriately on your references page and within the text as necessary. You will be assessed on how well you demonstrate your knowledge of the topic as it applies to your selected firm. Submit your assignment for grading by the end of this module.

