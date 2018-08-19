-
100 Words Kids Need To Read: Grade 1: Sight Word Practice to Build Strong ReadersEach workbook reinforces the 100 words that children need to know - and it helps them master comprehension spelling writing and usage of each word. Includes: Fill-in-the-blank stories and sentences; Word riddles games and puzzles; Stories that present the words in context; "Guess the Word" activities; Word classifying and sorting activities; Practice using irregular verb forms; and Proofreading practice. 32 pages. Grade Level: 1
Author : Terry Cooper
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
