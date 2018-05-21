-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Free eBooks [Doc] Personality Theories: Journeys into Self - An Experiential Workbook Free Online TXT
Get : https://bozbook77.blogspot.co.id/?book=0807730882
Personality Theories The author has revised this popular experiential workbook by adding Carl Jung and Karen Horney to his cast of major personality theorists -- Freud, Adler, Erikson, Bandura, Allport, Maslow, and Rogers -- who provide the context within which students explore aspects of their private experience. Through exercises, projects, and group activities, students are given the means to relate abstract theori... Full description
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment