Baby Apparel Market to Generate Huge Profits with 5.6% CAGR Till 2025 The global baby apparel market size is projected to ...
Further key findings from the report suggest: • Based on product, outerwear apparel valued above USD 90.0 billion in 2018 ...
• Online • Offline Baby Apparel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) • North America • U.S. • Europe • U.K...
Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our represent...
Baby Apparel Market to Generate Huge Profits with 5.6% CAGR Till 2025

The global baby apparel market size is projected to value USD 198.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025.

Baby Apparel Market to Generate Huge Profits with 5.6% CAGR Till 2025

  1. 1. Baby Apparel Market to Generate Huge Profits with 5.6% CAGR Till 2025 The global baby apparel market size is projected to value USD 198.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness for safety, comfort, and convenience of toddlers and infants are anticipated to be the major factor in surging the global market in the upcoming years. Government regulations for the textile industry and the formulation of new strategies in different countries are aimed at providing safer and comfortable baby apparel. As per the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the regulation was implemented in three separate divisions of flammability in terms of the time of flame spread. Additionally, different trade exhibitions and fashion shows are organized at the global front to showcase baby fashion and introduce new fashion trends, mainly for toddlers, kids, and infants. For example, ‘World of Childhood 2020’, an exclusive exhibition for introducing the latest products for toddlers, kids, and infants will be organized at Yerevan, Armenia, in June 2020. The rising number of internet users has led to easy access to fashion trends among the parents through online portals like Pinterest, Instagram, and Facebook. Moreover, the number of attractive offers and discounts offered by e- commerce giants like Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart has led to the rising inclination towards online shopping among the parents. The baby apparel market key players include Cotton On Group; Carter's, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Naartjie; and Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Market players are focusing on product innovation as a strategic method to broaden the size their product portfolios. For example, Carter’s Inc., in October 2018, announced to introduce its new collection of apparels mainly created for premature underweight babies. Furthermore, the growing investment in the development of business units coupled with collaborations with online and offline partners in countries like India and China is predicted to be the major strategy for the upcoming years. Request Sample Copy of This Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-baby-apparel-market/request-sample “The global baby apparel market size is projected to value USD 198.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness for safety, comfort, and convenience of toddlers and infants are anticipated to be the major factor in surging the global market in the upcoming years.”
  2. 2. Further key findings from the report suggest: • Based on product, outerwear apparel valued above USD 90.0 billion in 2018 due to the preference of parents for attractive clothes for their babies. • The online channel of distribution is predicted to reach USD 39.3 billion by 2025 for providing convenience to its customers through coupon benefits and free door delivery. • Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period due to the rising number of working parents in economies like India and China. • North America held the dominant position with a share of over 40.0% in 2018. • The major market players include Cotton On Group; Carter's, Inc.; Hennes & Mauritz AB; Gymboree Group, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.; Naartjie; Providence Apparel Inc.; Ralph Lauren; and Hanesbrands Inc. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-baby-apparel-market Million Insights has segmented the global baby apparel market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region: Baby Apparel Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) • Outerwear • Underwear Baby Apparel Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)
  3. 3. • Online • Offline Baby Apparel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) • North America • U.S. • Europe • U.K. • Germany • France • Asia Pacific • China • India • Central & South America • Brazil • Middle East & Africa See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/consumer-goods
  4. 4. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

