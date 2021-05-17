Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Record an Impressive Growth Of $18.44 Billion By 2025
The global automotive electric fuel pumps market size is anticipated to value USD 18.44 billion until 2025. It is also
expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The benefits over usage of these fuel
pumps like improved fuel efficiency and an increase in the operational efficiency of vehicle engines are anticipated to
fuel up their demand in the upcoming years.
The passenger cars application segment dominated the global market with share of around 75.0% across the global
market due to rising demand of passenger cars prevailing among the millennial population. On the other hand, the HCVs
segment is also expected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to growth of the construction
industry and rapid industrialization.
The technology segment of turbine style held a share of around 67% in 2018 and is projected to register 5.1% CAGR on
account of rising adoption of such pumps in recently manufactured ICE vehicles. Also, its features like less noise
emission, easy installation and pressure measurement are projected to drive the market growth for this segment.
In 2018, the Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a share of around 57.0% due to the surging demand for heavy
commercial vehicles and passenger cars across countries like China and India. It is also expected to register the highest
CGAR over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.
The market for automotive electric fuel pumps includes key players such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Denso
Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Visteon Corporation. They are constantly engaged in product development
and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• In 2018, the passenger cars segment dominated the global market.
• The turbine style technology segment held the largest share across the global market in 2018.
• Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth across the global automotive electric fuel pumps market over the
forecasted years.
• The key players in this market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, and
Visteon Corporation.
Million Insights has segmented the global automotive electric fuel pumps market on the basis of technology, product,
application, and region:
Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 - 2025)
• Turbine Style
• Sliding Vane
• Roller Vane
Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 - 2025)
• Brushed DC
• Brushless DC
Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 - 2025)
• Passenger Cars
• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 - 2025)
• North America
• U.S.
• Europe
• U.K.
• Germany
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South America
• Brazil
• MEA (Middle East & Africa)
