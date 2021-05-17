Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Record an Impressive Growth Of $18.44 Billion By 2025

The global automotive electric fuel pumps market size is anticipated to value USD 18.44 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Record an Impressive Growth Of $18.44 Billion By 2025

  1. 1. Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Record an Impressive Growth Of $18.44 Billion By 2025 The global automotive electric fuel pumps market size is anticipated to value USD 18.44 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The benefits over usage of these fuel pumps like improved fuel efficiency and an increase in the operational efficiency of vehicle engines are anticipated to fuel up their demand in the upcoming years. The passenger cars application segment dominated the global market with share of around 75.0% across the global market due to rising demand of passenger cars prevailing among the millennial population. On the other hand, the HCVs segment is also expected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to growth of the construction industry and rapid industrialization. The technology segment of turbine style held a share of around 67% in 2018 and is projected to register 5.1% CAGR on account of rising adoption of such pumps in recently manufactured ICE vehicles. Also, its features like less noise emission, easy installation and pressure measurement are projected to drive the market growth for this segment. In 2018, the Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a share of around 57.0% due to the surging demand for heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars across countries like China and India. It is also expected to register the highest CGAR over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The market for automotive electric fuel pumps includes key players such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Visteon Corporation. They are constantly engaged in product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Request Sample Copy of This Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-automotive-electric-fuel-pumps-market/request-sample “The global automotive electric fuel pumps market size is anticipated to value USD 18.44 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The benefits over usage of these fuel pumps like improved fuel efficiency and an increase in the operational efficiency of vehicle engines are anticipated to fuel up their demand in the upcoming years.”
  2. 2. Further key findings from the report suggest: • In 2018, the passenger cars segment dominated the global market. • The turbine style technology segment held the largest share across the global market in 2018. • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth across the global automotive electric fuel pumps market over the forecasted years. • The key players in this market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Visteon Corporation. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-automotive-electric-fuel-pumps-market Million Insights has segmented the global automotive electric fuel pumps market on the basis of technology, product, application, and region: Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 - 2025) • Turbine Style • Sliding Vane • Roller Vane Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 - 2025) • Brushed DC • Brushless DC
  3. 3. Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 - 2025) • Passenger Cars • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) • Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 - 2025) • North America • U.S. • Europe • U.K. • Germany • Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan • South America • Brazil • MEA (Middle East & Africa) See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/automotive-and-parts
  4. 4. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

