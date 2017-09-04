WELLSTAR BYAS İŞ PLANI

ÖDEME PLANI TK
1 2 3 01 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN WellStar‘ın özel olarak sunduğu BYAS‘a hoş geldiniz! Yüksek Teknoloji Güzellik Ürünle...
1 2 BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN | 02 Fair Social Power Selling® BYAS, öğrenmesi kolay ve çoklanabilir Fair Social Power Selling...
03 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN BYAS Yüksek Teknoloji Güzellik Ürünleri Dünyanın en büyük pazarlarından birinin ortaya çıkı...
10.000 5.000 3.000 1.000 1 10 50 100 500 5.000 A P P P P P P A A A A A A P BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN | 04 Aktif ve pasif geli...
W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR I VP C W ELLSTAR R W ELLSTAR ... 05 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN BYAS gel...
1 2 4 8 12 30 BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN | 06 1. BYAS satarak iyi para kazanın Edindiğiniz her müşteriyle iyi para kazanın. Ya...
114 228 3312 Aylık Toplam Gelir Örneği kişisel müşterilerden * müşterilere bir ay içinde yapılan BYAS Face Prestige Seti s...
1 2 3 0 1 2 3 14 2 2. BYAS Yeni Başlayanlar Programını Keşfedin BYAS Yeni Başlayanlar Programını Keşfedin (SUP) bölümünde,...
1 2 3 4 Haftalık SUP komisyonları kazanın müşteri hacminiz üzerinden doğrudan iş ortaklarınızın müşteri hacmi üzerinden do...
1 1 2 3 2 BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN | 10 İlk bonusunuzun ne kadar büyük olmasını istiyorsunuz? Pozisyonların sıralaması hafta...
0 1 2 3 14 2 11 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN Örnek: İlk SUP haftasında SUP Bonusu ödemesi SUP Dönemi Her hafta Pazartesi 00...
W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR J W ELLSTAR BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN | 12 Her doğrudan iş ortağı satışında...
W ELLSTARW ELLSTARW ELLSTAR J SUP döneminizde bonus planınızdaki pozisyonlara nasıl ulaşılır? Yeni Başlayanlar Programı il...
W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR J W ELLSTAR Lütfen unutmayın: Grup hacmini...
W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR J W ELLSTAR 15 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN SUP Ekip Komisyonları ve...
BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN | 16
W ELLSTAR J W ELLSTAR J W ELLSTAR 17 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN 3. SUP Müşteri Kazanma Bonusu (CAB) Başarılı bir şekilde ...
10.000 € W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP 2 1 x2 x3 BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN | 18 * Nakit CAB: Toplam SUP CAB‘nin yarısı her SU...
1 2 W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR J W ELLSTAR VP W ELLSTAR I VP 19 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN 4. SUP ...
C W ELLSTAR R W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR C W ELLSTAR C 1 W ELLSTAR C 2 W ELLSTAR C 3 W ELLSTAR C 4 W ELLSTAR C 5 BYAS COMPENSATIO...
1 2 3 Dinamik Seviye Sıkıştırma Seviye planı bonusları 12 seviye derinliğine kadar “dinamik olarak sıkıştırılmış” şekilde ...
1 2 1 2 3 Seviye planındaki bonuslara hak kazanmak için Aktif Durumunuza ulaşın Kişisel müşterilerle 0,5 CU PV MANAGER (MÜ...
AMBA - RCA C W ELLSTAR R W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR J W ELLSTAR VP TR W ELLSTAR I VP W ELLSTAR 23 |...
1-Star CA CA AMBA 2-Star CA 3-Star CA 4-Star CA 5-Star CA RCA C W ELLSTAR R W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLS...
3 % 8 % 6 % 10 % 12 % W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR I VP AMBAW ELLSTAR 25 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN ...
14 % 15 % 16 % 17 % 18 % 19 % 20 % CA RCA 5-Star CA 4-Star CA 3-Star CA 2-Star CA 1-Star CA W ELLSTAR C C W ELLSTAR R W EL...
WMS W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR R VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR N VP W ELLSTAR I VP W ELLSTAR I VP 27 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN ...
WMS W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR W ELLSTAR C W ELLSTAR C 1 2 3 BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN | 28 ORGA-PV* M1 200PV 200PV 200PV 200PV 200P...
29 | BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN 8. Tanımlar ve Koşular Temel bilgilere genel bakış PV – Komisyon değeri Her bir ürüne, komi...
BYAS COMPENSATION PLAN | 30 BV – İş Hacmi (teşvik bonusu hacmi) Bir PV değerine ek olarak, her ürüne, bonus planındaki poz...
WellStar GmbH & Co. KG / Charlottenstraße 4 / D-10969 Berlin / Germany WellStar GmbH & Co. KG, Sitz Berlin | Handelsregist...
WELLSTAR BYAS İŞ PLANI

  32. 32. WellStar GmbH & Co. KG / Charlottenstraße 4 / D-10969 Berlin / Germany WellStar GmbH & Co. KG, Sitz Berlin | Handelsregister: Amtsgericht Charlottenburg (HRA 34621) | persönlich haftende Gesellschafterin: WellStar Beteiligungs GmbH, Sitz: Berlin | Handelsregister: AmtsgerichtCharlottenburg (HRB 90176) xxxxx|201704 Devreden: TK

