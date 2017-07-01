Plan Marketingowy Unofficial presentation
Main office Ul. Ułańska 5 52-213 Wrocław POLAND FutureNet Inc. Trust Company Complex Ajeltake Road Majuro MARSHALL ISLAND
FUTERNET PRODUCTS OUR SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE
PRODUCTS FUTURENET 2016 …?? NEXT PRODUCTS COMING … FUTURE AD PRO FutureNet Messenger
1 ADPACK COST $50 FROM $50 YOU MAKE $60 (20%)
$10 matrix $25 Matrix $50 Matrix $100 matrix $500 matrix $1000 matrix You withdraw $1000 from FutureAdPro 5% from that amo...
Matrix 10$ Matrix 25$ Matrix 50$ Matrix 3 x 10 5% each level Matix 100$ Matix 500$ Matix 1000$ 44.099 $ 154.346 $ 374.841$ 819.291 $ 3.020.781 $ 7.430.681 $
Up to 50% Matching Bonus from direct referrals in the matrix plan
From the first level to infinity 7% in the matrix plan Leader Bonus POWER !!
819.291 $ 1.228.936 $ 800.000$ + 1.200.000 = 2.048.227$ + 2.048.227 dollars while building busienss reaching 88.572 people...
7.430.681 $ 11.146.021 $ 7.430.681 $ + 11.146.021 $ = 18.576.702$ + 18.576.702 dollars while building busienss reaching 88...
Payment Methods Credit Cards Online Payments Bank Transfer Payment Processors FutureNet Payments
Withdrawal Methods Bank Transfer
The Future Net Club - Future AdPro Advertising Program is the World’s first Social Media Platform with a RevShare program ...
FutureNet AND Futureadpro- Full Presentation ENGLISH

  1. 1. Plan Marketingowy Unofficial presentation
  2. 2. Main office Ul. Ułańska 5 52-213 Wrocław POLAND FutureNet Inc. Trust Company Complex Ajeltake Road Majuro MARSHALL ISLAND RELIABLE Company Award which obliges Polish certificate : FutureNet first Idea in 2012 FutureNet online 2014 FutureNet new Design 2015 FUTURENET 2016 …. ??
  3. 3. FUTERNET PRODUCTS OUR SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE
  4. 4. PRODUCTS FUTURENET 2016 …?? NEXT PRODUCTS COMING … FUTURE AD PRO FutureNet Messenger
  5. 5. 1 ADPACK COST $50 FROM $50 YOU MAKE $60 (20%)
  6. 6. $10 matrix $25 Matrix $50 Matrix $100 matrix $500 matrix $1000 matrix You withdraw $1000 from FutureAdPro 5% from that amount is intended to purchase matrixes. 5% from $1000 is $50 For $50 system automatically purchase position in $10 matrix, $25 matrix and $15 left goes to saving wallet. As soon as you collect $50 dollars in your saving wallet system automatically purchase position in $50 matrix. SAVING WALLET $15
  7. 7. Matrix 10$ Matrix 25$ Matrix 50$ Matrix 3 x 10 5% each level Matix 100$ Matix 500$ Matix 1000$ 44.099 $ 154.346 $ 374.841$ 819.291 $ 3.020.781 $ 7.430.681 $
  8. 8. Up to 50% Matching Bonus from direct referrals in the matrix plan Personal Partner Personal Partner Personal Partner Personal PartnerPersonal Partner Personal Partner
  9. 9. From the first level to infinity 7% in the matrix plan Leader Bonus POWER !!
  10. 10. 819.291 $ 1.228.936 $ 800.000$ + 1.200.000 = 2.048.227$ + 2.048.227 dollars while building busienss reaching 88.572 people with 3 direct pertners, NOT COUNTING Leader bonus which works infinity deep and pays up to 7% Potential earnings from 4 MATRIXES $10, $25, $50, $100 4 matrixes Only
  11. 11. 7.430.681 $ 11.146.021 $ 7.430.681 $ + 11.146.021 $ = 18.576.702$ + 18.576.702 dollars while building busienss reaching 88.572 people with 3 direct partners, NOT COUNTING Leader bonus which works infinity deep and pays up to 7% From 3 direct partners6 matrixes Potential earnings from 6 MATRIXES $10, $25, $50, $100, $500, $1000 Only
  12. 12. Payment Methods Credit Cards Online Payments Bank Transfer Payment Processors FutureNet Payments MORE COMING SOON …
  13. 13. Withdrawal Methods Bank Transfer MORE COMING SOON…
  The Future Net Club - Future AdPro Advertising Program is the World's first Social Media Platform with a RevShare program (Revenue Sharing) and best way to make money online and make money mobile just by clickIng ads. Watch 10 adverts each day. For this simple action you`ll get money every 15 minutes.

