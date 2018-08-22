Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Down...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception In a society steeped in tradition, Prince...
FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception Written By: Mary E. Pearson. Narrated By:...
FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception Download Full Version The Kiss of Decepti...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception

13 views

Published on

FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception

  1. 1. FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception In a society steeped in tradition, Princess Lia’s life follows a preordained course. As First Daughter, she is expected to have the revered gift of sight—but she doesn’t—and she knows her parents are perpetrating a sham when they arrange her marriage to secure an alliance with a neighboring kingdom—to a prince she has never met. ​ On the morning of her wedding, Lia flees to a distant village. She settles into a new life, hopeful when two mysterious and handsome strangers arrive—and unaware that one is the jilted prince and the other an assassin sent to kill her. Deception abounds, and Lia finds herself on the brink of unlocking perilous secrets—even as she finds herself falling in love. ​ The Kiss of Deception is the first audiobook in Mary E. Pearson's Remnant Chronicles
  4. 4. FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception Written By: Mary E. Pearson. Narrated By: Emily Rankin, Publisher: Listening Library (Audio) Date: October 2014 Duration: 13 hours 31 minutes
  5. 5. FREE The Kiss of Deception Audiobook Download mp3 online | The Kiss of Deception Download Full Version The Kiss of Deception Audio OR Download Now

×