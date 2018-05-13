-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Language:Chinese.HardCover. Pub Date: 2010-4-1 Pages: 247 Publisher: Perseus Already cited by the Financial Times. Forbes.com. The EconomicTimes. WSJMint and several other prominent global businesspublications. Winning in Emerging Markets is quickly becoming thego-to book for mapping a strategy for entering new markets-and thenquickly gaining a competitive edge in those high growthregions.Advancing the discussion about emerging markets themselves and howorganizations can best leverage the potential of these regions. Tarun Khanna and Krishna Palepu - both well respected thinkers onthe subject - argue there is more to sizing up these markets thanjust evaluating data points related to size. population. and growthpotential. In fact. they say the possibility to expand a companysprogress in developing economies is to first asses the areas lackof institutional infrastructure-and th...
Author : Tarun Khanna
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Tarun Khanna ( 5✮ )
Link Download : https://merasatertekan.blogspot.com/?book=1422166953
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment