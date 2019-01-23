[NEWS] Satyr of Capri, The (Boys of Imperial Rome) by Zack Full

Rome, AD 108. What, or who is the mysterious Satyr of Capri? Rare statue, man, or monster? Why do danger and death stalk all who are connected with the elusive secret? New friends and lovers Quintus and Rufio are unwittingly embroiled in the quest for the truth. From the mansions of the rich to the teeming underbelly of the world s mightiest city, braving the violence and tasting the sensuous pleasures thrown at them, the boys risk all to unravel the secret of the Satyr.