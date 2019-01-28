Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
thriller audiobooks : The Bone Orchard | Mystery Thriller & Horror
A TOWN GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER
Beneath the glamour of a trendy Hamptons summer town lies another world-one of dark lives and desperate secrets.
And when Labor Day arrives and the beautiful people depart, locals like Declan MacManus are left behind to make a
living out of just surviving. A sometime P.I., MacManus is an expert at self-defense and a master of self-destruction,
but nothing he's seen of the dark side of fortune can prepare him for what he is about to discover.
On a dark, deserted road Mac witnesses a bizarre, single-car wreck, but he knows that what he saw was murder.
Following a trail of clues to a chilling conspiracy, Mac is running out of time, out of chances, and out of luck. He is
about to become part of a secret no one is willing to talk about . . .
Written By: Daniel Judson.
Narrated By: Peter Berkrot
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: December 2018
Duration: 7 hours 24 minutes
