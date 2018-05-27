About Books Buy Books Twisdoms about Paying for College by Mark Kantrowitz Full :

A twisdom is a tweetable wisdom, a short quotable quote that conveys practical advice, such as a simple strategy or actionable rule of thumb. This book compiles more than 400 twisdoms about planning and paying for college. One example of a popular twisdom is "Every dollar you borrow will cost about two dollars by the time you repay the debt." Another example is "Total student loan debt at graduation should be less than the borrower s annual starting salary, and, ideally, a lot less."

Creator : Mark Kantrowitz

