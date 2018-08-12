Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book Murder, Sh...
Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book A week in ...
Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book Written By...
Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book Download F...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Murder... She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder... She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book

5 views

Published on

Murder... She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder... She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Murder... She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder... She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book

  1. 1. Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book A week in sunny Bermuda is exactly what Jessica needs after wrapping up a long, draining national book tour. But when she arrives, the local population is abuzz over a trio of brutal murders, each bearing an eerie resemblance to the infamous 1888 Jack the Ripper killings. The idyllic island is on edge-who will be the next victim? With the legend of Jack the Ripper very much on everyone's mind, Jessica attends a lavish party at the extravagant water-front mansion of her friend and host for the week, New Jersey district judge Thomas Betterton. At the end of the night, Jessica takes a relaxing walk on the pink-sanded beach, only to stumble upon a horrifying discovery: the body of one of the partygoers. Jessica contemplates heading home to Cabot Cove, but decides against it when her old friend Scotland Yard inspector George Sutherland calls. He and colleagues from the Yard have been dispatched to Bermuda to help investigate the murders and to determine if the killing of Betterton's party guest is connected. Jessica is soon drawn into the case, and she finds herself dangerously close to the killer....
  3. 3. Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book Written By: Donald Bain, Jessica Fletcher. Narrated By: Sandra Burr Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: July 2015 Duration: 7 hours 49 minutes
  4. 4. Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audiobook Free | Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide free auto book Download Full Version Murder, She Wrote: Trouble at High Tide Audio OR Get now

×