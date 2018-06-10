FREE PDF Download PDF DOWNLOAD StreetSmart NYC Midtown Manhattan Map by VanDam -- Laminated pocket sized city street Map with all attractions, museums, Broadway theaters, hotels and subway map, 2018 Edition READ ONLINE For Ipad



VanDam s 2018 STREETSMART® NYC Midtown Edition maps all top attractions including museums, major architecture, hotels, theaters, shopping destinations, and the subway system for all of Manhattan at an immensely legible super-scale of 1:32,000 complete with 3-D building illustrations. Clear information design allows users to read the map from three feet away and has earned VanDam maps a place in the MoMA Collection. The map is film-laminated, accordion folded and pocket size. Coverage: Manhattan Street Map 1: 32,000 Midtown Detail Map: 1:17,000 Manhattan Subway Map Upper Manhattan Map 1: 33,000 Dimensions: 4 x 9 folded, 9 x 24 unfolded, fits into shirt pocket or purse. STREETSMART® NYC is so legible you will instantly understand how The City connects to all its parts. From God s perspective to the most minute details. For example: you are looking to get from the NoMAD hotel to Jazz at Lincoln Center, searching for exits with elevators on the HighLine, meeting friends at the Hudson theater in Times Square, maneuvering the shifting grid of the West Village, shopping the Meat Market, hiking across Central Park to the MET, trekking to Hamilton Terrace in Harlem, looking for an uptown exit from the FDR Drive or just wanting to understand how the subway connects with ferries along the East River. This map makes it easy and you an instant New Yorker. Stephan Van Dam, the map s designer and publisher has been Manhattan-based for 40 years and knows NYC inside out. STREETSMART® NYC includes the entire island with a stunning dimensional detail of Midtown Manhattan from Chelsea to the Upper East and West Sides with Times Square and the Theater District at its center. The map s 1:17,000 scale makes you feel you are there with 3D buildings illustrations as your compass. Subway stops are marked by their respective stops right on the main map and on a separate subway overview so you know both the local details and understand the larger system. Get instant StreetSmarts!

